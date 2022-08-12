Tony Nese stirs the pot on social media by bragging about taking TV time away from AEW stars

AEW star Tony Nese has taken to social media to make sure the world knows how proud he is of himself for appearing more on All Elite Wrestling TV.

Nese has made a splash in the promotion so far in 2022, managing to get himself onto multiple episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. He has gone up against fan favorites such as Danhausen, Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy.

Despite not being the most popular with AEW fans, Nese took to Twitter to ruffle some feathers regarding the lack of TV time some of the more popular members of the roster are getting nowadays.

"Who's ready for Dynamite tonight! I know I am. Just need to decide which one of your s***ty favorites I should take TV time away from this week. #AEW #AEWDynamite." wrote @TonyNese.

A number of AEW stars, including Miro and Andrade El Idolo, have been critical of the lack of time they get in front of the camera compared to others. Coincidentally, both Miro and Andrade appeared on the "Quake By The Lake" edition of Dynamite.

Tony Nese has recently joined forces with Josh Woods

After finding common ground with Mark Sterling on trying to rid AEW of "dumb internet wrestlers," Tony Nese has now found a new tag team partner who is ready to annilhate people at the drop of a hat.

The man is former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods, who helped Nese and Sterling in attempting to rid AEW of their tag team champions Swerve In Our Glory.

While they were unsuccessful in defeating Swerve In Our Glory in a street fight on the August 5th edition of Rampage, they certainly put on a good show, with fans looking forward to seeing what's next.

What does the future hold for Nese and Woods? Let us know in the comments section down below!

