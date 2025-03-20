Top 3 scary moments from AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was a good episode this week despite some ups and downs. a blizzard in Omaha left everyone worried for fans' and talents' safety. The show featured a fatal-four-way contest, two women's matches, a singles contest, and a violent Street Fight. Ricochet and Mike Bailey won a controversial multi-man match which also included Mark Davis and Orange Cassidy.

Later, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship by defeating Billie Starkz in a very athletic contest. The high-paced bout was followed by a brutal Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Cope for the AEW World Championship.

Later, Will Ospreay defeated AR Fox in a stellar contest. In the main event, Megan Bayne destroyed Kris Statlander in a great match,

While this episode featured high-quality wrestling, it had its fair share of breathtaking moments. The edition had several painful moments and discomforting spots.

Let's take a look at some of the moments on tonight's show that were simply too brutal and violent to watch.

#3. Cash Wheeler smashes his head on the commentary table

FTR came out to save Cope when he was wrestling against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. After Death Riders made their return, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood wasted no time in rushing out to save The Rated-R Superstar.

During their brawl, Cash attempted a suicide dive on Claudio Castagnoli, who was standing in front of the commentary table. When the FTR star dived at The Swiss Superman, the former was too fast and hit his head directly on the commentary desk. Wheeler was seen clutching his head immediately following the incident.

#2. Mercedes Mone barely escapes injury on AEW Dynamite

The CEO fought Billie Starz on tonight's Dynamite episode with the TBS Championship on the line. The match was highly athletic and both stars went to great deals to keep each other down. Despite multiple close calls, Mercedes Mone refused to lose her championship.

Thereafter, the former ROH Women's World Television Champion hit Mercedes with a Sugoi Driver.

The devastating move left the audience in shock as the TBS Champion landed directly on the back of her head. Moreover, Mercedes was in a very awkward position before landing but she somehow adjusted her head in a proper position in time to take the move without any serious consequences.

Thankfully, she seemed to be fine following the bout.

#1. SPIKE stuck in Jon Moxley's back

Cope has been using SPIKE for many months now. He recently brought in the weapon to demolish the reigning AEW World Champion in a Street Fight on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The duo wrestled a violent contest but one of the most brutal spots came later in the bout.

Take a look at the clip here.

The Rated R-Superstar placed SPIKE on the mat and Suplexed The One True King on it. Later, as Jon Moxley got up, he realized that the nails of the weapon had penetrated his back. Wheeler Yuta helped The Death Riders to remove SPIKE. Fans on social media have been talking about the incident since then.

It will be interesting to see if any more such violent spots occur next Wednesday on the road to Dynasty.

