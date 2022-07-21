"I was tunnel vision for WWE" - Top AEW star discloses how she nearly didn't end up in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW has picked up some of the biggest names in wrestling, especially after WWE released a slew of their superstars during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

One of the promotion's top stars recently revealed that she was dead-set on signing with WWE before going with Tony Khan's promotion.

While WWE might not officially consider Tony Khan and AEW as competitors, most fans online have called it the promotion's biggest rival. This is mainly accredited to the big names on the roster, such as CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson.

During her recent interview with Not Just Football, Britt Baker shared the story of how AEW approached her with an offer to sign with them.

"I’ll be honest, when they came to me with AEW and the new company, I was honestly the first female and up until that very moment I was tunnel vision for WWE, I didn’t think of any other company. I had just graduated from dental school, and they said with this company you can still be a dentist. That for me was the golden ticket," Baker said. (24:51 onward)

The former AEW Women's champion continued, contrasting how the promotion values wrestler creative freedom compared to others.

"I don’t need dentistry anymore, but just that they allow me to still have my practice? On top of creativity, we have so much say into our characters and ideas. Ultimately, everything is Tony Khan, but we have such an open communication that I don’t think is present in other companies." (25:13 onward)

Britt Baker seems to be just one more star who might be an All Elite Wrestling lifer. Few wrestlers have had their careers reach prominence in one promotion, only to retire within it decades later. Mark "The Undertaker" Caloway is likely the most well-known name who managed to pull this off in WWE.

Britt Baker disclosed that AEW's Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes helped her create her heel persona

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Britt Baker spoke on the formation of her heel character and named the stars who helped her in the process.

"I had so much help from Kenny, a lot of help from Cody – especially in the promo department, Chris Jericho in the promo department, and then with Tony overall. Eventually we all, as a team, came up with this character that you see now that works!" Baker exclaimed. (03:10 – 03:27)

Baker is currently in the early stages of a feud with Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, and will face the two this Friday on Rampage. While the star has found much success in the promotion, could she someday follow her former mentor, Cody Rhodes, into WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

