Top AEW star admits he may lose a a unique "match" to Jon Moxley

A major AEW star recently made some interesting comments about Jon Moxley.

Hangman Adam Page is known to be a fierce and competitive performer in the ring. He had previously bagged the AEW World Championship after a heated feud with Kenny Omega, as well as earning several other achievements in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

It appears that Page's competitive spirit is not just a part of his wrestling persona. In a recent appearance on a Highspots virtual signing, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy challenged himself to hold in his pee until the end of the session.

"I want the doubters and the haters to know that I haven't p*ssed myself since I was a little kid. No adult p*ss myself situations, not drunk or nothing. I haven't p*ssed myself since I was a kid. If you think it's going to happen tonight, think again, pr*cks."

When the topic of Jon Moxley was brought up, Hangman Page stated:

"No, that dude, he's probably got piss pants right now," before conceding that he might lose a "piss pants match" in Ohio. "The Ohio advantage is real." (H/T Fightful)

In the end, Page was able to complete his signing session and did not lose his rather unique challenge.

Hangman Page will be facing Jon Moxley again at AEW Revolution

The feud between the Anxious Millennial Cowboy and the Purveyor of Violence has not ended yet, despite having several matches with each other.

Their fierce rivalry has already resulted in three matches, with Moxley having two wins and Hangman one. Their next match is slated to take place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Furthermore, the bout will also be a Texas Deathmatch, which implies a no-disqualification stipulation.

As of now, it remains to be seen who will come out on top on March 5, at the AEW pay-per-view.

