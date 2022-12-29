Top AEW star reacts to WWE's post after suffering huge title loss amid rumors of returning under Triple H

Former WWE star Dax Harwood has reacted to FTR's latest loss. The AEW tag team lost their AAA Tag Team Championship to Dralistico and Dragon Lee.

Moments later, Lee confirmed that he would be heading to the Stamford-based company in 2023. He is expected to start under the promotion's developmental brand, NXT.

Taking to Twitter, NXT's official handle also hyped up the 27-year-old's signing. In reaction to the same tweet, Harwood took note of the 'FTR Living Legends' sticker that was spotted on Lee's newly won tag team title.

"That sticker on the belt is pretty cool," wrote Harwood.

FTR has suffered multiple significant losses in recent matches. They were unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship after losing to The Acclaimed on a previous edition of Dynamite.

The duo also lost to The Briscoe Brothers in a Double Dog Collar Match at ROH Final Battle. The former WWE stars are currently left with one set of titles, the IWGP World Tag Team Championship.

Harwood and Wheeler will defend their titles at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show against Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto, who won the NJPW World Tag League 2022.

Could Triple H bring back FTR (formerly known as The Revival) to WWE?

Several fans tend to believe that FTR will be headed to WWE in 2023, especially after losing two of their three tag team championships.

The Game has already brought back numerous stars since taking over the creative team, including Bray Wyatt, Mia Yim, Braun Strowman, and others released under Vince McMahon.

FTR, who left WWE in 2020, was highly successful during their time in the company. They won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During their time in NXT, the duo also captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. FTR's current contract will reportedly expire in 2023. It will be interesting to see if they re-sign with All Elite Wrestling again.

