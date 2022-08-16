Top AEW star recalls memorable spot with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently took to social media to recall an iconic moment with WWE star Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and Guevara had a historic feud over the TNT Championship as they traded multiple title wins. It started with the former dethroning The Spanish God on the December 25, 2021, Rampage episode. A rematch was set up for Battle of the Belts I, but Cody contracted COVID-19 and was replaced by his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Guevara defeated Dustin to recapture the Interim TNT Championship at the January 8 event. Days later, a TNT Championship unification match took place on the January 26 episode of Dynamite. The Spanish God finally bested The American Nightmare to unify the titles during the show.

Taking to Twitter, the young star shared a video of a specific spot from the title unification match. In the footage, he is seen executing a cutter from the top of the ladder against Cody.

"Make a moment kid," Guevara tweeted.

Months later, the two stars went their separate ways, as Guevara lost his Undisputed TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky on the March 9 episode of Dynamite. Meanwhile, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

Cody Rhodes was one of the guests during Sammy Guevara's wedding

Despite all the battles that they had in the past, Rhodes and Sammy Guevara seemingly share a close friendship in real life. A few weeks ago, Rhodes was in attendance during Guevara's wedding ceremony with Tay Melo.

Melo (fka Tay Conti) posted a photo of herself, Guevara, and The American Nightmare via Instagram stories.

Other notable guests at the wedding were WWE star Nikki A.S.H. and AEW President Tony Khan.

Rhodes is currently out with a torn pectoral muscle injury he sustained before Hell in a Cell 2022. The American Nightmare had successful surgery last June and is expected to be sidelined from active competition for the foreseeable future.

