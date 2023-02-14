Top AEW star reveals their desire to have Beyoncé and Cardi B join their faction

Professional wrestlers and mainstream celebrities have always had unique ways of crossing paths, but one AEW star wants to bring the likes of Beyonce and Cardi B to an event to cheer her on.

The star in question is none other than TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who has made it her mission to have her own "baddies section" in every arena she wrestles in.

Cargill has already crossed paths with some famous faces in AEW, with American rapper Trina becoming an unofficial "baddie" at the 'Grand Slam' edition of Rampage in September 2022, and another famous rapper, Bow Wow, having already been confronted by the TBS Champion.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



What if he brings someone with him.



#AEWDynamite Bow Wow says he's gonna see Jade Cargill real soon...What if he brings someone with him. Bow Wow says he's gonna see Jade Cargill real soon...What if he brings someone with him. 👀👀#AEWDynamite https://t.co/W2yQVpyuKg

So who else would Jade Cargill like to become a member of The Baddies? Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, the TBS Champion revealed she wanted both Beyonce and Cardi B to get involved in AEW.

“I would love to have Candace Parker on my roster. I would love to have Cardi B on my roster. I would love to have Beyonce on my roster. I love Delle Donne so much. That would be my stacks because they’re strong, independent women that just go out there and just wreck things and go after what they want.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Cargill's group has greatly diminished over the past few months, with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet turning their backs on the TBS Champion, leaving Leila Grey as the only member left.

Jade Cargill recently went 50-0 in AEW

While The Baddies have shrunk in size in recent months, Jade Cargill's streak of dominance in All Elite Wrestling has only grown stronger, with the TBS Champion taking her undefeated streak to a staggering 50-0.

Cargill reached the half-century mark by defeating Red Velvet on the February 1st edition of Dynamite, which simultaneously marked the 18th time she had defended her title.

Cargill's reign recently surpassed the record set by Hikaru Shida's 364-day reign as AEW Women's Champion, making her reign as the TBS Champion the longest any wrestler has held onto a title since the company began in 2019.

