Top star to finally return at AEW Beach Break 2025 and attack Hurt Syndicate with MJF? Looking at the chances

There is no telling what sort of surprises await fans tomorrow night at AEW Beach Break. Could a major star return and help MJF take out The Hurt Syndicate should they turn him down once more?
The Salt of the Earth has grown impatient after being denied entry into the group on multiple occasions. He only has to earn Bobby Lashley's favor since the rest of the group has agreed to let him in. The All Mighty has given him an ultimatum, as he wants him to "hurt people" to prove he belongs in the group.
Tomorrow night, Lashley is set to give his final answer after MJF proved himself by brutally attacking Top Flight last week. It seems he has made what could be his final decision after a week of thinking. This could also be Friedman's last straw, and he could explode following yet another rejection. The former world champion, however, could have an ace up his sleeve - Wardlow.
Knowing MJF, he could have a backup plan in place. Similar to what he did to Inner Circle, he could have struck a partnership with Wardlow, and he could unleash him on the group if things go south. This could be the best way for Mr. Mayhem to be booked on the show again, seeing as he has thrived the most while being alongside MJF.
Where has Wardlow been amidst his AEW absence?
Wardlow has not been seen in the ring since AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March last year. He unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe, who was the AEW World Champion at the time.
He was previously affiliated with Undisputed Kingdom but that does not seem to be the case any longer. The group is down to a trio now, known as The Paragon, with three out of four original members of Undisputed Era staying together.
Two weeks ago, a fan took to X/Twitter as they wondered what Wardlow has been up to. Dave Meltzer replied to this and revealed that he had gone through knee surgery and was recovering. He did not reveal any further details.
While everything seems to be still vague regarding Wardlow, it does not seem like he is still headed away from AEW. He could be on the road to a comeback soon depending on his health status.