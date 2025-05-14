  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top star to finally return at AEW Beach Break 2025 and attack Hurt Syndicate with MJF? Looking at the chances

Top star to finally return at AEW Beach Break 2025 and attack Hurt Syndicate with MJF? Looking at the chances

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 14, 2025 02:33 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate will give their final verdict on MJF tomorrow [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
The Hurt Syndicate will give their final verdict on MJF tomorrow [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

There is no telling what sort of surprises await fans tomorrow night at AEW Beach Break. Could a major star return and help MJF take out The Hurt Syndicate should they turn him down once more?

Ad

The Salt of the Earth has grown impatient after being denied entry into the group on multiple occasions. He only has to earn Bobby Lashley's favor since the rest of the group has agreed to let him in. The All Mighty has given him an ultimatum, as he wants him to "hurt people" to prove he belongs in the group.

Tomorrow night, Lashley is set to give his final answer after MJF proved himself by brutally attacking Top Flight last week. It seems he has made what could be his final decision after a week of thinking. This could also be Friedman's last straw, and he could explode following yet another rejection. The former world champion, however, could have an ace up his sleeve - Wardlow.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Knowing MJF, he could have a backup plan in place. Similar to what he did to Inner Circle, he could have struck a partnership with Wardlow, and he could unleash him on the group if things go south. This could be the best way for Mr. Mayhem to be booked on the show again, seeing as he has thrived the most while being alongside MJF.

Ad

Where has Wardlow been amidst his AEW absence?

Wardlow has not been seen in the ring since AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March last year. He unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe, who was the AEW World Champion at the time.

He was previously affiliated with Undisputed Kingdom but that does not seem to be the case any longer. The group is down to a trio now, known as The Paragon, with three out of four original members of Undisputed Era staying together.

Ad

Two weeks ago, a fan took to X/Twitter as they wondered what Wardlow has been up to. Dave Meltzer replied to this and revealed that he had gone through knee surgery and was recovering. He did not reveal any further details.

While everything seems to be still vague regarding Wardlow, it does not seem like he is still headed away from AEW. He could be on the road to a comeback soon depending on his health status.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications