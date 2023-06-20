Triple H should bring back 2-time WWE United States Champion to retire Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most iconic WWE superstars of all time. While he is an active performer for now, his eventual retirement from in-ring action will leave a gaping hole in the company's main event scene. When the time comes for him to retire, Triple H must bring back Samoa Joe to do the needful.

Samoa Joe was released from WWE on January 6, 2022, in one of the most shocking releases in recent memory. He showed up in Ring of Honor within three months, on April 1, 2022, at Supercard of Honor XV when he came to the aid of Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. He saved them from an attack by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

The Samoan Submission Machine left WWE as a 3-time NXT Champion and a 2-time United States Champion, but his never winning the world title always felt like a missed opportunity. One of the main obstacles in his path toward becoming the world champion was Brock Lesnar.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar were ready to fight to the death back in 2017 Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar were ready to fight to the death back in 2017🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/WYbro5AXVH

The Beast Incarnate and the former TNA World Champion engaged in a memorable feud over the WWE Universal Championship in 2017. Samoa Joe was one of the few men who intimidated the former UFC megastar. Their singles match at Great Balls of Fire was won by Brock Lesnar.

The 10-time world champion defeated Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a fatal four-way match at Summerslam 2017. Triple H bringing back the current ROH TV Champion to end Brock Lesnar's career to avenge his lack of world title reigns in the Stamford-based promotion would be a great story.

When did Brock Lesnar last wrestle in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is often involved in the most high-profile feuds in the company. He defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 in a battle of the behemoths and turned his attention to Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare defeated the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Backlash 2023 fortuitously. Their rematch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia had a far more conclusive finish. Brock emerged victorious via referee stoppage when Cody Rhodes passed out from the Kimura Lock.

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



Night of Champions



Jeddah Superdome - Saudi Arabia

May 27th 2023



WWE Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC https://t.co/BME2ol5VWh

While the former AEW EVP was keen on taking on his rival again, the latter did not show up. Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud against The Judgement Day and will take on Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023.

