Triple H to bring back 42-year-old AEW star for surprise Royal Rumble appearance next year? Exploring the chances

The WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could bring an AEW star back to the Stamford-based promotion in order for him to make a surprise entrance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ever since taking over the creative direction of WWE last year, Triple H has undoubtedly changed the landscape of the company with his style of booking and so on. Moreover, The Game also listened to the fans and brought back some of the stars to the Stamford-based company and gave them a second chance.

Recently, The King of Kings brought back CM Punk to adhere to the fans' demands, which was pretty much shocking. Meanwhile, an AEW star has teased his WWE return and could be on Triple H's radar. The 42-year-old star in question is Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger.

Spears was so over with the fans during his time in the Stamford-based promotion that he called himself "The Perfect 10." The Chairman recently took to Twitter to ask the fans where he should show up in 2024 while also teasing a WWE return by mentioning "Perfect 10."

Check out Shawn Spears' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Although Shawn Spears' AEW contract status has yet to be disclosed, fans could very well see him back in WWE in 2024, possibly as a surprise entrant at number 10 in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. Updates regarding Shawn's contract status will be provided soon.

Shawn Spears on his WWE run before Triple H took over

As mentioned earlier, Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, was very popular among WWE fans back in 2017-18, as they used to chant "10, 10" for The Perfect 10. However, Spears admitted that the Stamford-based company failed to capitalize on the momentum when Vince McMahon was in charge of the main roster while Triple H had control of NXT.

Speaking on Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness, Spears stated:

"I was curious as to how much they could have got out of the Perfect 10 character with the momentum and popularity. When something like that catches, the business side of things, you want to milk it for all its worth and then it moves aside. I don't feel like we capitalized on the entire thing." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The Chairman is mostly off of the AEW TV lately and has been doing great on the independent circuit consistently. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the 42-year-old star and where he ends up in 2024.

Do you want to see Shawn Spears back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!