"It makes everybody sharper" - Triple H discusses the competition between AEW & WWE

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H has opened up about the competition WWE currently has from AEW, stating that it's a good thing that elevates everyone.

All Elite Wrestling debuted in 2019 and went live on TNT with Dynamite in October of that year. AEW's flagship program would go head-to-head each Wednesday night with NXT, which had just moved to the USA Network.

The "Wednesday Night Wars" lasted for 18 months before NXT moved to Tuesday nights, having been defeated in the key 18-49 demographic for 74 out of 75 weeks.

With AEW slowly beginning to encroach on WWE's market share, Triple H has stressed that competition is a good thing for everyone. This is what The Game said to Chris Vannini of The Athletic:

"As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper, you get lazy if you’re all there is and everybody goes about their business. The end of the day, it’ll make us better, and we’ll all be better for it. All those things have forced us to be in a better place right now. Not that we wouldn’t have gotten there anyway, but we had to do it quicker in some manner." (H/T Fightful).

Triple H went on to compare the world of football leagues to the wrestling business, in the sense that while the existence of other leagues is a good thing, the NFL isn't going to break a sweat:

"If you’re a 6-year-old kid, you turn on the TV, wrestling is on and you like it. Now you’re caught up in it. Then you start sampling all of it. You get to where you’re a huge fan. That’s the money. There’s room for everybody to do it. It’s like saying the USFL or XFL is starting up and the NFL is panicking about market share. It’s just going to increase people’s love for football. If you love football that much, you’ll watch all of the football, and it’s great. But the NFL is not sweating that.” (H/T Fightful).

Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition due to health problems

After suffering a cardiac event in September 2021, Triple H's health was his main priority. After 30 years in the ring, The Game officially called it a day on his wrestling career in March 2022.

He would make his first wrestling-related appearance since the cardiac event on the Sunday portion of WrestleMania 38. The Cerebral Assassin left his boots in the ring, welcomed fans to the show, and left the squared circle for a final time.

