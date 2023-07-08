Triple H once sarcastically took a dig at a former WWE and AEW World Champion and explained why he is not a huge draw despite his talent.

There have been several instances in the history of professional wrestling where two persons had some real-life issues beyond the ring. One such renowned fact among the wrestling community is the disliking between Triple H and CM Punk.

The two former WWE Champions have expressed their issues with each other on multiple occasions over the years. One such instance took place during the feud between the two in the WWE back in 2011. At that time, Punk was feuding with The Game and Kevin Nash during the summer.

Back In 2011, during the storyline with Punk, The Cerebral Assasin gave an interview that was published in Stamford-based promotion's Magazine. Hunter described how CM Punk didn't feel like a star during his feud with Kevin Nash. He also made a sarcastic comparison while talking.

"People don't pay just to see wrestlers. They pay to see stars, larger-than-life athletes, heroes and villains. Stuff they can't see in their own backyard. Punk misses the boat on Kevin Nash, and I'm not saying this to side with my friend, but Punk does look like the short order cook at Waffle house. I like Waffle House too, but I'm not sure I want to watch the cook. You can be the greatest at what you do. There has been a lot of phenomenal wrestlers," Hunter stated. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Triple H also described why CM Punk is not a huge draw due to his mentality

After the infamous pipebomb promo back in 2011, CM Punk became the hottest act in the WWE and wrestling world. He also went on to have a great run for the next few years, holding the WWE Title for 434 days and facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

However, Triple H didn't think the same, as he pointed out why Punk's mentality is restraining him from becoming a top draw in wrestling.

"Punk's mentality is 'Do what I like.' He likes legit, technically gifted, skilled wrestlers. The fact is, I do too, I agree with what he's saying. Is John Cena the best technical wrestler? Absolutely not. Neither was Hogan, neither was Austin, neither was Mick Foley, neither was The Rock, neither was I. Make me a list of technical wrestlers who were huge stars, and I'll make you a list of terrible wrestlers who were huge stars. I guarantee my list is a mile longer than yours," said The Game. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Well, Triple H and CM Punk might have settled their differences over the years, but the animosity between both has been one of the divisive topics among fans. Let us know in the comments what you think regarding the same.

