Triple H must bring back 3-time Intercontinental Champion for WWE Draft 2023

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Triple H announced that the WWE Draft will be returning in 2023.

The Draft is always a major event for all three brands, and it would be beneficial for the company if the Game brings back former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison.

John Morrison has had multiple stints with WWE in the past. His most recent one ended in November 2021 when he was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. His last match for the company came on Main Event when he lost to Veer Mahan.

Since his release, he has wrestled with numerous promotions, including AEW. He made his debut for Tony Khan's company on AEW Dynamite in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament First Round. There he wrestled as Johnny Elite and took on another former WWE star, Samoa Joe, coming up short in the process.

His only win in AEW came on Dark against Marq Qwen, and his last match was in June 2022, when he lost to Miro. However, it is time for him to return to WWE, and Triple H must make it happen.

The former ECW World Champion is a highly talented performer and a well-known name to WWE fans. He is a long-time veteran who will add much-needed depth to the roster, especially since Triple H is facing some injury issues at the moment with the likes of Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Robert Roode, Finn Balor and Kofi Kingston nursing various injuries right now.

The addition of John Morrison will give the King of Kings a great worker for the midcard scene. He could be a great foil for Austin Theory, who just picked up the biggest win of his career. A good feud against a veteran like Morrison will benefit him further.

John Morrison has had a great career in WWE

John Morrison made his RAW debut in 2004. Since then, he has gone on to win numerous titles and has competed in many great matches against some of the biggest names in the industry.

He won the ECW World Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship thrice. He has tasted a lot of tag team success, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship four times, the World Tag Team Championship once, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

Should he return, a reunion with the Miz could see him add to his impressive list of accolades.

