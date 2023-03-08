Triple H must create the "Next Kane" in WWE; could 37-year-old star be the answer?

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is seen as one of the greatest characters in the history of the company, but the modern era is lacking someone with the aura of the Big Red Machine. Could a current AEW star be the answer?

The star we are talking about is former AEW Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus, who has gone on to become one of All Elite Wrestling's greatest success stories since arriving in 2019.

Luchasaurus was beloved when part of the Jurassic Express, with his uncanny ability to move like a cruiserweight despite being one of the biggest men on the roster gaining him a huge following. However, there is a monster inside that could be better utilized in WWE.

But what would make Luchasaurus the new version of Kane? Clearly, the mask is a big factor, with the Big Red Monster's mask making him one of the most recognizable performers in WWE history. Saurus has that element going for him because, let's be honest, there aren't any 'dinosaurs' in WWE right now.

Despite being very athletic, his role as Christian Cage's right arm of destruction showed that when he wants to, he can tap into the heavyweight style that made Kane such a killer in his prime. He even used that patented chokeslam as a signature move.

Another big reason is that history has shown WWE simply likes bigger guys, and given the fact that Luchasaurus is 275 pounds and stands at an impressive six-foot-five-inches tall, maybe Triple H would be able to get more out of the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

Luchasaurus is a former WWE Superstar

If you look back at some of the early NXT events from the black and gold era's first couple of years, you'll be surprised to see just how many huge names went under the radar.

Luchasaurus was one of those names, however, he wasn't a 'dinosaur' back then. Instead, he was Judas Devlin, who made only one televised appearance for NXT in 2013 in a two-on-one handicap match. The match featured Devlin teaming up with current AEW star Dax Harwood as they took on another current AEW star, Pac.

Devlin was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014 after being sidelined with a serious hip injury. After a successful stint on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2015 (yes, really), he transformed into the dinosaur we all know today following his time in Lucha Underground.

