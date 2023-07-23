Triple H to re-sign a star who was fired in 2015? Exploring the hints of his close friend's WWE return

Is Triple H keen on resigning his former partner and current AEW star for a backstage role after he seemingly hung up his boots, indicating retirement?

Ever since Triple H took over the creative control of WWE last year, he has managed to pull out all the stops for the betterment of the product. Furthermore, The Cerebral Assassin has assigned the most trustworthy people to backstage roles.

Hunter gave control of NXT to his best friend, Shawn Michaels, with a vision of nourishing younger talents, and it turned out to be a genius move. Furthermore, his long-time friend, Road Dogg, has been working in a backstage executive producer role for quite some time now.

An interesting thing to interpret is that Triple H was with the aforementioned veterans in a popular Attitude Era faction, D-Generation X. However, one member who is still missing from WWE was fired by Vince McMahon back in 2015. The remaining member of DX is none other than Billy Gunn, who is currently signed with AEW.

Gunn has previously stated that he had signed two separate contracts with Tony Khan's promotion. One as a coach and the other as a performer. Meanwhile, Daddy A** seemingly retired from the in-ring competition by leaving his boots in the ring after suffering a loss on the recent episode of AEW Collision.

Although his current contract status is undisclosed, the possibility of him rejoining the Stamford-based promotion in any non-wrestling role can't be eliminated, especially with his close friend, Hunter, in charge.

When Triple H took a shot at Billy Gunn for joining AEW

D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2019, it included all the members of the faction, such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. While Gunn was under the AEW contract at that time, he was invited to receive the honor.

During their speech, the members took a shot at each other in their trademark style by breaking the fourth wall as well. The most notable and funny dig has to be Hunter trolling Billy Gunn for going All Elit four years after getting fired by Vince.

Gunn was expressing his happiness that he no longer works under Vince and he can't fire him now. Responding to that, The Game left no stones unturned and said:

"He (Vince) will buy that pi**ant company (AEW), just to fire you again."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Billy Gunn would be open to re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion after his current contract runs out and completes the circle with D-X taking over WWE.

