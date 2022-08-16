"Unbearable to watch" - Twitter explodes over who's the best between AEW's Jon Moxley and WWE's Dean Ambrose 

There is a rampant ongoing debate on Twitter over who is better between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley or his WWE persona, Dean Ambrose.

The debate started when the Twitter user below staked their belief that those who claim they miss Dean Ambrose could just watch AEW to get their fix with Jon Moxley.

Tacvba @Blueeeblood People are so weird. They say they miss Dean Ambrose as if he’s retired. If you miss Dean Ambrose so much go watch Jon Moxley wrestle. He’s there right in front of you on Wednesdays, Fridays sometimes Sun but you choose not to watch him cause he’s not in your favorite promotion. People are so weird. They say they miss Dean Ambrose as if he’s retired. If you miss Dean Ambrose so much go watch Jon Moxley wrestle. He’s there right in front of you on Wednesdays, Fridays sometimes Sun but you choose not to watch him cause he’s not in your favorite promotion.

WWE fans last saw Moxley on their screens as Dean Ambrose in 2019, leaving amidst public frustrations with the promotion, which the now AEW star has been considerably open about in recent years. However, it was made clear, as shown below that not all have gotten on board with the drastic character change he has undergone since his departure.

A fan said that Dean and Jon are not the same character. While Dean was a cool person, Moxley just tries to be cool.

Ben @5StarBen @Blueeeblood Dean Ambrose and Jon Moxley may be played by the same person, but they are not the same character. Not everyone is into the edgy no f's given type attitude he has now. Dean Ambrose was fun and still cool. Moxley is just another guy that tries to act cool. @Blueeeblood Dean Ambrose and Jon Moxley may be played by the same person, but they are not the same character. Not everyone is into the edgy no f's given type attitude he has now. Dean Ambrose was fun and still cool. Moxley is just another guy that tries to act cool.

There are also those who pointed out that WWE fans often make complaints due to their missing comedic persona Dean Ambrose, and the fact that Moxley no longer represents their favorite promotion.

Archibald Beechcroft @stupidasscanoe @Blueeeblood They miss the guy who squirted ketchup and mustard over Seth Rollins. That guy is dead. @Blueeeblood They miss the guy who squirted ketchup and mustard over Seth Rollins. That guy is dead.

Jacyn Rueger @JacynRueger88 @Blueeeblood Basically, they are saying.. if you're not in WWE.. they don't exist. Like how they said Cody hasn't wrestled since he left WWE.. when he came back @Blueeeblood Basically, they are saying.. if you're not in WWE.. they don't exist. Like how they said Cody hasn't wrestled since he left WWE.. when he came back

A fan said that they may be the same wrestler but Moxley is unbearable to watch.

Under-boss Smut Peddler to A Few @SnSpodcastxxx @Blueeeblood They may be the same person but far from the same wrestler, Ambrose I could tolerate but MOXLEY is unbearable to watch honestly. It’s the same match,flip the bird, sway when he walks, hit the floor, brawl, bleed, ddt, choke, flip the bird, sway when he walks. @Blueeeblood They may be the same person but far from the same wrestler, Ambrose I could tolerate but MOXLEY is unbearable to watch honestly. It’s the same match,flip the bird, sway when he walks, hit the floor, brawl, bleed, ddt, choke, flip the bird, sway when he walks.

Some fans like the one below made it clear that the personas are entirely different, branding the WWE persona an inferior edition compared to Moxley and drawing comparisons to Butch (FKA Pete Dunne).

Jobbernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @Blueeeblood John moxley is a whole different persona. Ambrose was a clown moxley is a badass. Its like comparing butch aka the angry kid with 2 babysitters with pete dunne who tried to break fingers. @Blueeeblood John moxley is a whole different persona. Ambrose was a clown moxley is a badass. Its like comparing butch aka the angry kid with 2 babysitters with pete dunne who tried to break fingers.

Perhaps poking at the logic behind the statement, the user below echoed the sentiment but applied it to Seth Rollins, who wrestled under the name Tyler Black prior to his WWE days.

Googly Eyed Gremlin @stabbinfresh @Blueeeblood I miss Tyler Black so much. Wish I could still see him wrestle 🥲 @Blueeeblood I miss Tyler Black so much. Wish I could still see him wrestle 🥲

This user said that maybe fans don't want to see Moxley cut himself at every match.

Loved It-Hated It @Lovedit_Hatedit @Blueeeblood Perhaps people don’t want to see Moxley cut himself open EVERY. SINGLE. MATCH. Perhaps they aren’t into wrestlers maiming themselves for no reason and especially when it’s just a random match that doesn’t even call for blood. @Blueeeblood Perhaps people don’t want to see Moxley cut himself open EVERY. SINGLE. MATCH. Perhaps they aren’t into wrestlers maiming themselves for no reason and especially when it’s just a random match that doesn’t even call for blood.

This user tweeted that Dean is a PG Disney version.

Ms Werewolf @MsWerewolf1 @Blueeeblood Dean Ambrose is a PG Disney version of Jon Moxley, @Blueeeblood Dean Ambrose is a PG Disney version of Jon Moxley,

While there were various differing opinions on the matter, some prefer the unfiltered violence that Moxley promises. Others made it clear that they preferred the lighter tone that came from his days as Dean Ambrose.

Jon Moxley looks set for a AEW title unification match at All Out

Jon Moxley won't have time to reminisce days as Dean Ambrose any time soon as he prepares for a mega stakes unification bout that could be as soon as All Out in September.

Moxley defended his title against Chris Jericho on the special Quake by the Lake episode of AEW Dynamite. After enduring a bloody and brutal battle against the Lionheart, Moxley retained his title but quickly fell victim to a mugging at the hands of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

That's when Lineal AEW world champion CM Punk made his return after months on the sidelines. After clearing the ring of JAS members, the two world champs stood face-to-face for the first time.

It appears as though Moxley and Punk will square off sooner rather than later, with All Out the perfect date to find an undisputed AEW world champion.

