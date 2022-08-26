"Cleveland Ohio is Kryptonite" - Twitter hilariously reacts to CM Punk's losses and unlucky relationship with the city

Wrestling fans on social media have managed to figure out a potential reason why CM Punk lost his AEW World Championship match this week on Dynamite. Cleveland, Ohio, hates him as all the infamous incidents that happened to Punk took place in Cleveland.

After being away from the ring for nearly three months due to a foot injury, Punk attempted to unify his AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley's Interim Championship. However, the "Straight Edge Superstar" was quickly beaten by the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Some put it down to not being 100%, some put it down to ring rust, and some even to the wave of momentum Moxley has been riding as interim champion.

However, fans on social media managed to figure out that Cleveland, Ohio, hasn't been kind to Punk in the past.

Danny @dajosc11 Walking out of WWE.

Losing his UFC debut.

Getting squashed and losing the AEW title.



CM Punk should never return to Cleveland again. Walking out of WWE.Losing his UFC debut. Getting squashed and losing the AEW title. CM Punk should never return to Cleveland again.

A fan tweeted that three of the most infamous things took place in Cleveland. The first was his legendary WWE walkout in 2014, the second was his abysmal UFC debut, and the third was the match with Moxley.

With this in mind, Twitter users have reacted hilariously.

C4RNIV0RE @C4RNIV0RE9273

A. He walked out on

B. He lost his

C. He was squashed by . Interesting Statistic: Cleveland Ohio is Kryptonite for . @CMPunk A. He walked out on #WWE in ClevelandB. He lost his #UFC Debut in ClevelandC. He was squashed by . @JonMoxley to lose the #AEW World Title in Cleveland... Interesting Statistic: Cleveland Ohio is Kryptonite for .@CMPunk A. He walked out on #WWE in ClevelandB. He lost his #UFC Debut in Cleveland C. He was squashed by .@JonMoxley to lose the #AEW World Title in Cleveland... https://t.co/E2PHvbI5q5

Some were even convinced that it might be a curse, as there is no way all of this could be a coincidence.

Summer of Me @DoubleDragonXP Wait so apparently CM Punk walked out of WWE in Cleveland and now he loses the AEW World Championship in Cleveland? This can't be a coincidence. Wait so apparently CM Punk walked out of WWE in Cleveland and now he loses the AEW World Championship in Cleveland? This can't be a coincidence.

Some fans agreed with this sentiment, however, they took a different angle.

While others think this is an opportunity to poke fun at Punk's misfortune.

🫧Ashley J. Leckwold🫧 @misskittyf Honestly, someone should make a video of every bad thing that has happened to CM Punk in Cleveland in the style of the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Videos. Honestly, someone should make a video of every bad thing that has happened to CM Punk in Cleveland in the style of the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Videos.

Fans will see what happened to CM Punk after Dynamite tonight on Rampage!

While it was a historic moment to witness on Dynamite, Jon Moxley doesn't have an official opponent for AEW All Out, which is scheduled to take place on September 4th.

This poses the question of whether or not CM Punk will get a rematch given the swiftness of his defeat and the fact that his injured foot came into play. Answers to all of those questions could very well be answered tonight on AEW Rampage.

What do you think Punk will have to say? Let us know in the comments section down below!

