Twitter outraged by suggestion that Britt Baker is cheating on Adam Cole with fellow AEW star

Fans on Twitter have come to the defense of AEW star Britt Baker after it was suggested she might be cheating on Adam Cole with Orange Cassidy.

Baker and Cole have been dating since 2017, marking their relationship as older than the promotion they work for. They have appeared on-screen together as the 'Power Couple,' tag teaming last year against Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. As a little-known fact, they have also held tag gold together, winning the now-defunct WrestleCircus Big Top Tag Team Championship in 2017.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was present for the Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles last night. Rather than attending the event with her beau, she was spotted with fellow AEW star Orange Cassidy.

This isn't unusual, as several major sporting events have had some form of representation from the company, with Cassidy and Baker two of the most popular names on the roster.

Regardless, some alarming suggestions were made towards the fact Baker doesn't often appear next to Cole but rather other male stars. It's not the first time this rhetoric has been coined either.

"Seriously. This sh*t is weird. It's always with someone other than #AdamCole." - @Makavelimademe via Twitter.

For the most part, though, wrestling fans came to the defense of Baker. A number pointed out that their relationship was likely platonic. As mentioned, some also noted their status as top ambassadors for the brand.

dal @thedallasthomas @Makavelimademe twitter user discovers people have friends @Makavelimademe twitter user discovers people have friends

Jodie Joe Gme @GmeJoe @Makavelimademe Cole is busy enjoying his alone time playing Uno with da party @Makavelimademe Cole is busy enjoying his alone time playing Uno with da party

Despite a large majority of the collective wrestling Twitter space slamming the suggestion, not everyone was convinced. It's worth noting, however, there has not been anything factual to support that idea.

Britt Baker is embroiled in a feud with Saraya in AEW

Britt Baker and Saraya have been at odds since the latter's debut during Dynamite: Grand Slam.

They faced one another in a singles clash at Full Gear last November, marking a return to the ring when it came to Saraya for the first time in five years. The Briton won that bout. Later, Baker got her win back alongside Jamie Hayter in tag team action against The Anti Diva and Toni Strom.

Their feud has since evolved into a collective feud between the former WWE stars and the 'homegrown' female AEW talent. A rivalry that now involves Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.

The next chapter of that feud will come next week when Baker faces both Soho and Toni Storm in a three-way match.

