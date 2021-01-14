Twitter reactions from this week's AEW Dynamite (13th January 2021) - Fans react to Sting's involvement in the main event

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Night 2 was on par, if not better than Night 1. The card was a loaded one, with most of the matches living up to the expectations fans had from them. The first match was between Eddie Kingston and PAC, and the two wrestled a crackling encounter. PAC expectedly came out on top, with a possible feud with Lance Archer slightly teased in the post-match segment.

Following the opener, Miro had what was by far his most dominant showing since arriving in AEW. He completely decimated and brutalized Chuck Taylor and seemingly shifted the momentum towards his side going forward.

The Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution was a riot to sit through as all the seven members in the ring having their moments to shine. They announced a 3-way tag team match pitting the teams of Chris Jericho and MJF, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, and Santana and Ortiz next week to determine the official tag team of Inner Circe is an ingenious booking move.

By the looks of it, Ortiz and Santana seem to be the perfect candidates to come up victorious, as others don't need to be in the tag division to stay relevant.

The Good Brothers wrestled their first match on AEW Dynamite this week

Though it was the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, who were supposed to team up with Kenny Omega in this six-man tag match, Don Callis had some tricks up his sleeves as he introduced The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, instead of The Young Bucks.

The ensuing match against the trio of Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr, and Danny Limelight was quite fun to watch, with Kenny Omega's team coming out on top in the expected fashion. A massive brawl broke out after the match with Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros, and The Young Bucks getting involved in the proceedings.

Sting got involved in the main event match on AEW between Darby Allin and Brian Cage for the TNT Championship

TNT Champion Darby Allin and Brian Cage wrestled an all-out war on AEW Dynamite, with Cage dominating the action and wearing down the resilient champion. Several big power moves were executed by the challenger, but Darby kept fighting, proving yet again why he's the best babyface in all of wrestling right now.

The ending stages of the match saw Ricky Starks attempting to distract the champion, but Sting showed up to take care of him. Darby then delivered a crucifix bomb to Cage to come up victorious.

That said, let's check out the Twitter reactions that emerged after the end of this week's show.

We don't talk enough about how good Taz has been with AEW across the board as a commentator, manager, etc. He has been killing it and I'm glad he's back on TV #AEWDynamite — Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) January 14, 2021

This #AEWDynamite Main Event is like when you choose the EASY DIFFICULTY on a wrestling video game to get used to the mechanics, and controls of your character. Cage is absolutely destroying Darby Allin — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 14, 2021

Tay Conti will be one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW



Brilliant match 👏👏👏#AEWDynamite — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) January 14, 2021

How is every episode of AEW Dynamite the best episode of #AEWDynamite 🤔 — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) January 14, 2021

What a god damn match. Brian cage beat the sh!t out of darby Allin but Allin ends up winning and they protected Brian cage as they should #AEWDynamite — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 14, 2021

OMG IS THIS JUNGLE BOY'S NEW MUSIC?!?!?!



This is AMAZING OMG.#AEWDynamite — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) January 14, 2021

Please let the Lucha Bros win the tag titles from the Young Bucks 🙏🙏🙏#AEWDynamite — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) January 14, 2021

Britt Baker’s show went from Ellen to Jerry Springer in .2 seconds. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 14, 2021

that match was a great showcase of how to book Miro. Chuck really has to be his bitch for a whole month 😭😭😭#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0ksj9BzmUF — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) January 14, 2021

Private Party signs with Matt Hardy brand but he gets to take 30% of their paycheck. They didn’t read the find print 😂 😂 😂 #AEWdynamite — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 14, 2021

Why is your hand darker than your face 😂#AEWDynamite — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 14, 2021

