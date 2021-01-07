Twitter reacts to AEW New Year's Smash (6th January 2020) - Tommy Dreamer and fans comment on Bullet Club reunion

The first AEW Dynamite episode of the year, AEW New Year's Smash, continued to take the momentum the company built over the last year into a seemingly new and exciting direction. After last week's Brodie Lee tribute show, the company got back into the thick of things and intriguingly progressed new storylines.
Cody came up victorious against his former WWE colleague Matt Sydal in a hard-fought battle at AEW New Year's Smash, while Sting made his presence felt by saving Darby Allin from an attack by Brian Cage and Team Taz. The Young Bucks and SCU defeated The Acclaimed and The Hybrid 2 in a highly entertaining contest, after which SCU laid down a challenge to the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions.
Wardlow and Jake Hager finally had their one-on-one encounter, which they built up entirely through subtle face-offs in countless other segments. MJF's associate came out on top after a match that exceeded everyone's expectations. Things look bright for him going forward after AEW New Year's Smash.
Hikaru Shida defeats Abadon for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW New Year's Smash
Hikaru Shida's title defense against Abadon was a thoroughly underwhelming affair, with many fans questioning if AEW would ever put the spotlight on their women's division. The match never really got into second gear and ended soon after returning from a commercial break.
Fans have been clamoring for Dr. Britt Baker to be given some attention as she's arguably the only one in the division who has a character that many viewers have enjoyed as of late.
Kenny Omega defeats Rey Fenix for the AEW World Championship at AEW New Year's Smash
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had an incredible first title defense against Rey Fenix, as the two shared the best match of AEW New Year's Smash by a considerable margin. The bout was an example of how well AEW can book its wrestlers, even in losses. Fenix lost no legitimacy, as he was made to look like a star on Omega's level.
However, what happened after the match is what really got fans talking. The appearance by The Good Brothers to save Omega from Jon Moxley, and then aligning with The Young Bucks, was unpredictable and brilliant. The vintage Bullet Club has seemingly reunited, and it would be exciting to see what direction the company takes from here.
The Young Bucks showing up at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill to help their friends is also a possibility now, while The Good Brothers becoming a staple of AEW Dynamite is also not out of the question.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to AEW New Year's Smash below.