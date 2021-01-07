Twitter reacts to AEW New Year's Smash (6th January 2020) - Tommy Dreamer and fans comment on Bullet Club reunion

The first AEW Dynamite episode of the year, AEW New Year's Smash, continued to take the momentum the company built over the last year into a seemingly new and exciting direction. After last week's Brodie Lee tribute show, the company got back into the thick of things and intriguingly progressed new storylines.

Cody came up victorious against his former WWE colleague Matt Sydal in a hard-fought battle at AEW New Year's Smash, while Sting made his presence felt by saving Darby Allin from an attack by Brian Cage and Team Taz. The Young Bucks and SCU defeated The Acclaimed and The Hybrid 2 in a highly entertaining contest, after which SCU laid down a challenge to the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions.

Wardlow and Jake Hager finally had their one-on-one encounter, which they built up entirely through subtle face-offs in countless other segments. MJF's associate came out on top after a match that exceeded everyone's expectations. Things look bright for him going forward after AEW New Year's Smash.

Hikaru Shida defeats Abadon for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW New Year's Smash

Hikaru Shida's title defense against Abadon was a thoroughly underwhelming affair, with many fans questioning if AEW would ever put the spotlight on their women's division. The match never really got into second gear and ended soon after returning from a commercial break.

Fans have been clamoring for Dr. Britt Baker to be given some attention as she's arguably the only one in the division who has a character that many viewers have enjoyed as of late.

Kenny Omega defeats Rey Fenix for the AEW World Championship at AEW New Year's Smash

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had an incredible first title defense against Rey Fenix, as the two shared the best match of AEW New Year's Smash by a considerable margin. The bout was an example of how well AEW can book its wrestlers, even in losses. Fenix lost no legitimacy, as he was made to look like a star on Omega's level.

However, what happened after the match is what really got fans talking. The appearance by The Good Brothers to save Omega from Jon Moxley, and then aligning with The Young Bucks, was unpredictable and brilliant. The vintage Bullet Club has seemingly reunited, and it would be exciting to see what direction the company takes from here.

The Young Bucks showing up at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill to help their friends is also a possibility now, while The Good Brothers becoming a staple of AEW Dynamite is also not out of the question.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to AEW New Year's Smash below.

Just when I thought I’d seen it all... Snoop Dogg off the top rope! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/p1P4JP6MZT — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 7, 2021

So glad I locked Private Party down to contracts on #AEWDynamite. After seeing that tremendous top rope splash, I’m willing to agent Snoop in @AEW too.. For a small percentage, of course. pic.twitter.com/aGEsgXhvYU — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2021

Darby Allin had the new #AEW TNT Title belt. Black strap now instead of the red, and I gotta admit, I like the black A LOT better. That is a slick looking title belt #AEWDynamite — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 7, 2021

Abadon, though I appreciate the level of dedication she has for her gimmick, is terrible. I’m sorry to say it because I know a lot of my listeners like her. Just gonna have to get over it. She needs to get better #AEWDynamite — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 7, 2021

To quote @R_Roddy_Piper

"Just when you think you have all the answers

I change the questions"#bulletclub #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jMyNecwZYm — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 7, 2021

How long I’m with this belt?

I just want to fight against “The best”.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 7, 2021

Great job #AEWDynamite and #WWENXT



GOD BLESS AMERICA and GOD BLESS Pro Wrestling.

🙏🏼🇺🇸🤼‍♂️



Have a safe night everyone. Take care of each other.



Talk tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio



Comment and RT. — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 7, 2021

Within a month, #AEW has:



• Got Sting

• IMPACT Wrestling partnership

• Bullet Club reunion



🤯UNREAL!! What a time to be a wrestling fan!#AEWDynamite #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8iMvSalSGD — Javier DraVen 👁💜 #RIPBrodieLee (@WrestlingCovers) January 7, 2021

Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the @AEW World Title on right now #AEWDynamite is a classic main event, we are live now on @tntdrama !! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 7, 2021

If you didn't like the ending to Dynamite I don't know what to tell you. That was great television. #AEWDynamite — SLICK 2099 (@slick2099) January 7, 2021

2016: Kenny Omega stands tall over AJ Styles alongside The Young Bucks, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows.

2021: Kenny Omega stands tall over Jon Moxley alongside The Young Bucks, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows. #AEWDynamite — Kyle L. Villarama (@KyleLVillarama) January 7, 2021

MY LIFE IS COMPLETE OH MY GOD 😭😭😭😭😭 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oB0ThKDMHW — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) January 7, 2021

Anderson and Gallows, The Good Brothers save Omega from a Moxley attack. I love it. What an ending to a great main event #AEWDynamite — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 7, 2021

That was one of the best TV matches I’ve ever seen in my life! #AEWDynamite — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 7, 2021

We’re in a commercial break on #AEWDynamite but from the first 8 minutes or so, Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix is on its way to being a classic for this year already. Holy shit so far — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 7, 2021