"He's one of those people contacted by WWE" - Twitter erupts with speculation about top AEW star returning to former company under Triple H's reign

Many former WWE Superstars are slowly finding their way back to the company following the appointment of Triple H as the Head of Creative, with the latest potential returnee being AEW star Bobby Fish.

Fish signed with AEW in October 2021 and has since had an interesting run, to say the least, having high-profile singles matches with the likes of CM Punk, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, as well as challenging for the Tag Team Championships with Kyle O'Reilly as part of reDRagon.

However, following the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, news circulated that Bobby Fish wouldn't be renewing his contract with All Elite Wrestling and that he would be leaving the company when his contract expires.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Story coming to Several in AEW have been told Bobby Fish's AEW contract is not being renewed.Story coming to FightfulSelect.com shortly. We're also discussing it live on the air. Several in AEW have been told Bobby Fish's AEW contract is not being renewed.Story coming to FightfulSelect.com shortly. We're also discussing it live on the air. https://t.co/DLsEDQavXd

In the wake of the news breaking, Twitter has weighed in with their variety of thoughts on what's next for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, and whether or not he will return to Triple H and WWE.

Some fans are excited and have even started putting together dream matches if Fish returns.

Melissa @melissax1125 I could absolutely see Bobby Fish going back to WWE.



although will be interesting to see what they’d do with him because it was UE and KOR & AC aren’t going anywhere.



also very interested to see what AEW does with KOR & AC moving forward.. 🤔 I could absolutely see Bobby Fish going back to WWE.although will be interesting to see what they’d do with him because it was UE and KOR & AC aren’t going anywhere.also very interested to see what AEW does with KOR & AC moving forward.. 🤔

D-Man ⛽ @DmanGrog Bobby Fish vs Karrion Kross gonna go crazyyyy Bobby Fish vs Karrion Kross gonna go crazyyyy

However, some fans are not as excited, as Bobby Fish has been predominantly a tag team wrestler.

Wrasslin Reviews @WrasslinReviewz Literally what is bobby fish gonna do in wwe? He’s a good wrestler and all but not as a solo act lol. Literally what is bobby fish gonna do in wwe? He’s a good wrestler and all but not as a solo act lol.

anna @annacdemarco adam and kyle are locked down for 6 years in their aew contracts and there’s only so much riding on roddy’s coattails he can do but honestly what is bobby fish gonna do alone in wweadam and kyle are locked down for 6 years in their aew contracts and there’s only so much riding on roddy’s coattails he can do but honestly what is bobby fish gonna do alone in wwe 😭 adam and kyle are locked down for 6 years in their aew contracts and there’s only so much riding on roddy’s coattails he can do

Never Take An L🤷🏽‍♂️ @Nezzzooo If Bobby fish does go back to wwe he better be ready to be a coach lmao If Bobby fish does go back to wwe he better be ready to be a coach lmao

The most interesting takes revolve around the potential tampering of AEW talent by Triple H, with some speculating that Fish was one of those talents contacted.

TheSurge @GuruOfAllThings Bobby Fish is first of many that will leave AEW and come to WWE. Bobby Fish is first of many that will leave AEW and come to WWE.

Y P @imYash07



Imagine if there a good amount of people there who can literally disrupt the AEW backstage even more WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I don’t know the details, but multiple (AEW) people have been contacted by WWE.



It’s not like it’s one person to pick a name. It’s a few people.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I don’t know the details, but multiple (AEW) people have been contacted by WWE. It’s not like it’s one person to pick a name. It’s a few people.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/UOlx0flDbi Guess ik why Bobby Fish is going rogue in AEW. Maybe he's one of those people contacted by WWE given his recent interviews & tweets.Imagine if there a good amount of people there who can literally disrupt the AEW backstage even more twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Guess ik why Bobby Fish is going rogue in AEW. Maybe he's one of those people contacted by WWE given his recent interviews & tweets. Imagine if there a good amount of people there who can literally disrupt the AEW backstage even more twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Bobby Fish has had a lot of nice things to say about WWE and Triple H in recent weeks

It's interesting timing regarding the news of Bobby Fish not having his AEW contract renewed as the former NXT star recently went out of his way to compliment Triple H on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.

"The way that he saw the whole thing was just awesome and it was like, man, this guy, one, I'm a fan of the way he sees the business, but two, he wants the business itself to thrive and go to, have uncharted success, and then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years (...) I would, I would go to war for that man. Hands down," (H/T Sportskeeda)

Fish has been a long-time supporter of "The Game" since his days in WWE, and it's no wonder he had a lot of nice things to say about him. Whether it had anything to do with his AEW contract not being renewed remains to be seen.

Do you think Bobby Fish will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA