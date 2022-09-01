"He's one of those people contacted by WWE" - Twitter erupts with speculation about top AEW star returning to former company under Triple H's reign

Many former WWE Superstars are slowly finding their way back to the company following the appointment of Triple H as the Head of Creative, with the latest potential returnee being AEW star Bobby Fish.
Fish signed with AEW in October 2021 and has since had an interesting run, to say the least, having high-profile singles matches with the likes of CM Punk, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, as well as challenging for the Tag Team Championships with Kyle O'Reilly as part of reDRagon.
However, following the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, news circulated that Bobby Fish wouldn't be renewing his contract with All Elite Wrestling and that he would be leaving the company when his contract expires.
In the wake of the news breaking, Twitter has weighed in with their variety of thoughts on what's next for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, and whether or not he will return to Triple H and WWE.
Some fans are excited and have even started putting together dream matches if Fish returns.
However, some fans are not as excited, as Bobby Fish has been predominantly a tag team wrestler.
The most interesting takes revolve around the potential tampering of AEW talent by Triple H, with some speculating that Fish was one of those talents contacted.
Bobby Fish has had a lot of nice things to say about WWE and Triple H in recent weeks
It's interesting timing regarding the news of Bobby Fish not having his AEW contract renewed as the former NXT star recently went out of his way to compliment Triple H on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.
"The way that he saw the whole thing was just awesome and it was like, man, this guy, one, I'm a fan of the way he sees the business, but two, he wants the business itself to thrive and go to, have uncharted success, and then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years (...) I would, I would go to war for that man. Hands down," (H/T Sportskeeda)
Fish has been a long-time supporter of "The Game" since his days in WWE, and it's no wonder he had a lot of nice things to say about him. Whether it had anything to do with his AEW contract not being renewed remains to be seen.
Do you think Bobby Fish will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!