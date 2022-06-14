Twitter reacts to the devastating news of Jeff Hardy's arrest

News broke on June 13th, 2022 that AEW star Jeff Hardy had been arrested on various charges. The news has shaken the wrestling world, especially on social media as Twitter has reacted in various ways.

Hardy, whose demons have been the subject of storyline ridicule in his career, has had his demons catch up to him once again. He was jailed on charges of driving under the influence, multiple violations of the restrictions placed on a driver's license, as well as driving while a license is canceled or provoked.

Wrestling fans across the world have sent their best wishes to the former WWE Champion, as fans just want one thing for Jeff and that's to see him get better. Ross Twedell of Cultaholic Wrestling tweeted that Jeff Hardy not only needs to get help but needs time away from the ring.

Ross Tweddell @RossOnRasslin Addiction is a scary thing. Here’s hoping Jeff Hardy is afforded time away from wrestling to get the help he clearly needs Addiction is a scary thing. Here’s hoping Jeff Hardy is afforded time away from wrestling to get the help he clearly needs

Social media influencer @TheEnduringIcon tweeted his thoughts on the situation, saying that after 20 years, it stings to see Hardy in the same troubling position.

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon I've been watching Jeff Hardy for nearly 2 decades. It pains me so much to see him end up in the same spot over and over again.



There has to be SOMETHING out there that can help him not end up in this spot again.



I'm disappointed in him, but I'm HOPING something can help him I've been watching Jeff Hardy for nearly 2 decades. It pains me so much to see him end up in the same spot over and over again.There has to be SOMETHING out there that can help him not end up in this spot again. I'm disappointed in him, but I'm HOPING something can help him

Some users like @Sooplex think it's time for Hardy to potentially retire from the ring as the business seems to be more of a hindrance than a help at this point.

Sooplex @Sooplexx



No. You need help twitter.com/WrestlePurists… WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Jeff Hardy was arrested last night in Volusia County, Florida



Hardy was booked into jail on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. Jeff Hardy was arrested last night in Volusia County, Florida Hardy was booked into jail on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. https://t.co/HNvc6Ta7VB I love Jeff Hardy. But at this point, his options should either rehab or retire. You're putting other lives at risk everytime you step behind a wheel then get to go TV and be celebrated?No. You need help I love Jeff Hardy. But at this point, his options should either rehab or retire. You're putting other lives at risk everytime you step behind a wheel then get to go TV and be celebrated?No. You need help 💔 twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

While many have had nothing but support for Hardy's situation like the Pro Wrestling Finesse Twitter page...

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I hope Jeff Hardy gets all the help he needs man. It pains me to see this happening again. I hope Jeff Hardy gets all the help he needs man. It pains me to see this happening again.

...others have voiced their frustrations at the fact that Hardy refused rehab in December 2021, which ultimately led to his release from WWE.

Randy N ☮️ @NRandy0251196 I hope Jeff Hardy realizes how much help he needs. WWE offered him rehab but he refused. This has been going on for far too long. I hope Jeff Hardy realizes how much help he needs. WWE offered him rehab but he refused. This has been going on for far too long.

While many have varying levels of hope and sympathy for the former WWE Champion, arguably the most important message that should be put forward for Hardy is that help is out there.

This was echoed in a video posted by @NhatHoangRBLX which showed CM Punk addressing AEW fans in the wake of Jon Moxley's rehab treatment in November 2021.

Everybody at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes nothing but the best for Jeff Hardy, and hopes he can return better than ever, but most importantly, healthier than ever.

If you know anyone in your life that has been affected by addiction, don't hesitate to seek help from friends, family or medical professionals. Help is out there.

