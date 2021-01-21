Twitter reactions from this week's AEW Dynamite (20th January 2021) - Brandi Rhodes, Evil Uno, and more react

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite did not live up to the product's usual quality of content. Most of the matches on the show suffered from a lack of purpose, while the humor in several instances didn't land properly. Apart from this, the card itself wasn't that strong, with most of the matches not being worthy of the must-see tagline.

However, one of the highlights from this week's AEW Dynamite was the women's match between Penelope Ford and Leyla Hirsch. While nothing special, it was a fun little encounter that was a lot better than most of the proceedings on the show.

The first match on the show was Hangman Page and The Dark Order, taking on TH2 and Chaos Project. The match was a part of Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday celebration. One of the noticeable aspects following the bout was when Adam Page yet again refused to join The Dark Order, though he said he enjoyed hanging out with them in recent memory.

Next up was Cody vs. Peter Avalon, and it wasn't up to the standards of Cody's usual matches. While Avalon is a talented performer, the bout didn't have to be as competitive as it was. It should have been a simple, one-sided affair, with Avalon getting little offense and Cody making a quick comeback to gain the victory.

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley took on Nick Comoroto in a match that was a good showcase for the AEW Dynamite debutant, even though he lost the match. After the bout was over, Moxley called out the current AEW Champion Kenny Omega and vowed to regain the title. The Good Brothers and Omega's tag team clash against Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix was also announced as the main event of the upcoming AEW Beach Break special.

Matt Hardy and Private Party picked up a questionable victory over Matt Sydal and Top Flight.

Team Taz challenged Darby Allin and Sting to take it to the streets, which Allin seemingly accepted. While it's not expected that Sting would wrestle a traditional match, a cinematic match could be the ideal choice.

The Inner Circle members wrestled in a triple threat tag team match on AEW Dynamite to determine the official tag team of the stable

The main event of the night saw the duo of MJF and Chris Jericho win against the duos of Santana & Ortiz and Jack Hager & Sammy Guevara. It was a pretty fun battle that proved why MJF is the smartest member of the stable and would betray The Inner Circle sooner rather than later. As for Santana and Ortiz, they were the standout duo in the match, as they showed their capabilities of being incredible tag team wrestlers.

MJF secured the win for his team by rolling-up Guevara. That said, let's take a look at what the world of Twitter had to say about this week's AEW Dynamite.

Evil Uno is so sad. #AEWDynamite — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 21, 2021

This Jane/Jade woman is messy. #AEWDynamite — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 21, 2021

Things I have noticed from tonight that AEW can fix



There are way too many tag team matches on every show

Cody vs Avalon was an unnecessary match. Also, the remix needs to go

The pacing was off due to the timing of every match

Way too many matches on every show#AEWDynamite — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) January 21, 2021

How is every episode of AEW Dynamite the best episode of #AEWDynamite?🤔 — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) January 21, 2021

That was the first time in a bit that the Lionsault didn't look good. #AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 21, 2021

Sammy Guevara did something that T-bag wishes he could do and that’s main event a Wrestling show #AEWDynamite — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) January 21, 2021

Now this looks promising for the women’s division



Let this be on tv. Not on YouTube #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IrrP7ZlYG3 — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) January 21, 2021

Leyla Hirsch has so much potential, I can see her doing a lot for the AEW Women's division. #AEWDynamite — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 21, 2021

I have not been that impressed with Miro in AEW. #AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 21, 2021