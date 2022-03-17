Update on Tony Khan bringing a top world champion to AEW - Reports

AEW president Tony Khan has added several new stars to the company's roster in 2022, and that number could increase at some point soon. A new report suggests that Khan could potentially bring ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham to AEW.

Gresham is on the open market, as Ring of Honor did not renew the contracts of its talent roster at the end of 2021. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and it had been preparing to kick off a new era prior to the news that Khan had acquired the company.

Since then, Gresham has defended the ROH World Championship in companies like IMPACT Wrestling and GCW, among others. Plus, he recently won the prestigious wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament.

Meanwhile, Khan purchased Gresham's former home promotion, ROH. Reports have indicated that the AEW president intends to act as the booker and lead creative mind behind the company. For this reason, it's no surprise that, according to Fightful Select, Khan is looking to bring Gresham in under the AEW/ROH umbrella.

Gresham was backstage at AEW Dynamite on February 23rd, with some rumors suggesting that he was in talks to sign a contract with AEW. Nothing came of this backstage appearance, but as Khan prepares to take over ROH, it's easy to see why he'd want to bring Gresham in. Fightful Select also notes that some "assets" indicate that the champion will work for one of Khan's companies.

Tony Khan has already brought in a number of former ROH stars in 2022

As noted earlier, Tony Khan has signed several stars this year, and five of those additions have appeared in ROH at some point in their careers.

Performers like Jake Atlas and Keith Lee only made a handful of appearances for ROH, while Danhausen rose to new heights in the wrestling world through his work there.

Plus, Jeff Hardy and Brody King had successful runs in ROH, as they held gold in the promotion. Hardy held the ROH World Tag Team Championship with his brother Matt in 2017. King previously held the Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships during his time in ROH.

