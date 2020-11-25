Update on Tony Khan 'freaking out' about AEW in the UK

The United Kingdom is one of the biggest markets for professional wrestling at this time, but they still have a long way to go. In their recent interview with TalkSPORT, The Young Bucks talked about hosting AEW shows in the United Kingdom and what they felt about it.

ITV does not yet broadcast live AEW shows in the United Kingdom, but AEW shows have gained an enormous following in the UK.

This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond!@ITV / @AEW 🇬🇧🇺🇸



Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite



(we can’t wait to take the team over and wrestle there) pic.twitter.com/t7mnrVk7XX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2020

The Young Bucks on AEW shows in the UK

Nick Jackson revealed that AEW had a tour of the UK booked and ready before the pandemic hit, forcing them to change plans.

"We had such a cool tour in the UK booked up and ready. We were going to go back and do a show in our hometown that we were really pumped about and then go to the UK right after, but the COVID situation stopped all of that. I know we’re working towards getting a live show over in the UK, but there’s no new news on that right now. It is what it is as of now, but I’m not sure what the update is."

Matt Jackson also talked about the numbers that AEW have been getting in the UK and how Tony Khan has been 'freaking out' about them.

"They’re [ITV] loving the numbers though. We’ve been getting them and everybody is psyched. Tony can’t believe it. We were in a group e-mail a few weeks ago and he’s just freaking out. You can see it in his text [laughs]. I remember one time when we met in London, we sat there in the stadium and – this is the first time we’ve ever met – we were already fantasy booking a show. Where would we put the stage, where would we put the ring and one day he was like ‘we’re going to run show here!’ That’s one of the first things we ever talked about. So it is coming, it is going to happen, it’s just a matter of when. It’s always been on our radar, but the last 8-9 months has put everything at a delay."

It should be noted that AEW's numbers have been compared to WWE's live shows, which take place usually when a massive part of the UK audience is sleeping.