Big update on Tony Khan's potential announcement on AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan will make his return this coming Wednesday to Dynamite for a huge announcement.

Khan last appeared on the March 2 episode of Dynamite to announce that he had bought the Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group. Since then, Tony produced the ROH Supercard of Honor XV last April 1, 2022, the first Ring of Honor pay-per-view under his supervision.

According to Ringside News, Khan's potential announcement will center around his company joining forces with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) for a big event. The two promotions will reportedly have a 'Super Show' in Chicago, Illinois.

While there is no name for the Super Show event as of right now, reports suggest that the event might be happening in the third week of June.

It can be noted that AEW and NJPW entered a working relationship last February 2021. Since then, NJPW stars such as Kenta, Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, and Jay White have appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What's in store for this week's AEW Dynamite?

Aside from Tony Khan's 'huge' announcement, the card for Wednesday's show is stacked from top to bottom.

Dustin Rhodes will challenge CM Punk in a dream match. Meanwhile, two behemoths will collide as Wardlow goes up against The Butcher.

Tony Nese will square off against Hook after their segment last week on Dynamite. The Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament will continue with reDragon's Kyle O'Reilly taking on Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy of The Jurrasic Express.

On the women's side of the tournament, former women's champion Britt Baker will go up against Danielle Kamela. Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo will settle their differences in a second-ever coffin match.

Fans will anticipate the upcoming episode of Dynamite as it features star-studded matches. It will also be interesting to see what Khan's announcement really is.

