Veteran wrestler on how Triple H's time under Vince McMahon might have influenced the future of wrestling

Triple H and AEW's Jeff Jarrett have recently been compared by veteran wrestler Disco Inferno. During a recent podcast, the former WCW star pointed out how their legacies will permanently affect the sport.

The Game is best known for his long tenure in WWE and the numerous achievements he has accomplished while signed to the promotion. Similarly, Jeff Jarrett has made a name for himself in the industry after wrestling in nearly every prominent promotion in the USA.

During the recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno compared AEW's Director of Business Development and the WWE CCO.

"They’re both just very high-IQ guys in this business, right near the top. I’ve learned more from Jeff Jarrett than anybody. The guy wrestled territories for years, wrestled WWE territories – he’s a second-generation wrestler and there’s so much I’ve learned from Jeff that I would never have thought of." (00:48 onward).

Disco continued, mentioning that their vast experience will be their legacies.

"I’m sure Triple H is the same way, working under Vince. You just learn things, this wealth of knowledge that you just can’t get from anyone else. I think that’s what their legacies would be, in my book." (01:16 onward).

Triple H and Jeff Jarrett are clearly on two very different career paths at this stage, with DoubleJ still able to compete in-ring while The Game is retired. Since both veterans are still relevant today, only time will tell what their legacies will be at the end.

Have Triple H and Jeff Jarrett ever gone toe-to-toe in their vast pro wrestling careers?

Despite both men having decades in the wrestling industry, Jeff Jarrett and Triple H have only come face-to-face once. Other than that, the veterans have been involved in a handful of Tag-Teams and even both appeared in the 1999 Royal Rumble that saw Vince McMahon walk away as the victor.

Triple H and Jeff Jarrett's only one-on-one match occurred during the December 6th, 1998 WWF Capital Carnage pay-per-view. While footage of the bout seems to be lost, according to public records, The Game came up with a victory over DoubleJ.

Unfortunately, the two stars never went one-on-one again, with their last shared match taking place at a WWF House Show in 1999 for the Tag Team Titles. Fans of the two veterans will likely never see the two go toe-to-toe now that they're on opposing ends in the wrestling industry.

