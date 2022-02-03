Video: CM Punk hits the Pepsi Plunge after 17 years

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk competed in a huge main event against his arch-rival, MJF. Punk and MJF have been feuding for weeks before finally crossing paths in singles competition.

The match eventually turned out to be one of the all-time classics in AEW history, as MJF reigned supreme over the former WWE Champion. However, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner was taken to his absolute limit by Punk, throughout the entire match.

The Second City Saint even decided to bring back one of his all-time classic moves, the Pepsi Plunge, which he hit on MJF midway through the match.

Surprisingly enough, this was the first time in 17 years that Punk used the Pepsi Plunge in one of his matches. AEW commentator Jim Ross also pointed out the same.

CM Punk suffered his first loss in AEW to MJF

On this week's edition of Dynamite, Punk's incredible undefeated run in All Elite Wrestling finally came to an end at the hands of MJF. The former WWE Champion was beaten in front of his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Initially, MJF won the match by using his wrist tape to choke out Punk. However, after being caught red-handed by the referee, the match was once again restarted. Punk and MJF took each other to the limit yet again, in what turned out to be one of the longest matches in AEW Dynamite history.

MJF's stablemate from The Pinnacle, Wardlow, eventually made his way down to the ring. In the lead-up to Punk vs. MJF, the former WWE Champion had also beaten Mr. Mayhem in a singles competition.

Wardlow first appeared as if he was going to turn on MJF. Instead, he went on to hand MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee's back, as he then used it to his advantage to smack Punk across the face with it. The Salt of the Earth kept Punk down for the three-count and secured one of the biggest victories of his career so far.

