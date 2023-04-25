Vince McMahon's polarizing return could force current RAW Tag Team to leave WWE for AEW

WWE is in a state of flux at the moment as Vince McMahon seems to have regained some creative control. This could lead to two RAW Superstars returning to AEW.

The stars in question are Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, also known as The Good Brothers. The duo were among the many names brought back to WWE once Triple H was given creative control. With that being said, The Good Brothers haven't appeared on RAW since January and have instead been featured at house shows and on programs like Main Event.

WWE has put a pause on signing new talent, and with the Endeavor purchase set to come with a number of cuts to personnel, a return to AEW for Anderson and Gallows might be what they need.

The Elite are once again working regularly on AEW TV after Kenny Omega's injuries and the "Brawl Out" incident kept them out of the limelight. The Good Brothers were an integral part of The Elite becoming a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling in 2021, and they could do the same in 2023.

AEW's tag team division is in need of some fresh faces. With FTR currently sitting on top of the mountain as champions, a feud with two of The Young Bucks' closest friends could set up an interesting dynamic in All Elite Wrestling.

Vince McMahon's return influenced a number of stars not signing with WWE

As previously mentioned, WWE has had somewhat of a "hiring freeze" as of late due to the sale of the company and Vince McMahon's return. But due to this, a number of stars who looked set to join WWE have instead chosen against it and signed with AEW.

Arguably the most high-profile name is Jay White, who Triple H wanted to keep a secret from the rest of the roster to give maximum shock value to the audience. But due to the checkbook being closed for now, "Switchblade" has signed with AEW.

Similar situations have occurred with Brian Cage and FTR, who have been rumored to be joining WWE following WrestleMania. However, Cage signed a new contract after WWE chose not to sign anyone, while FTR felt as if Tony Khan would understand their vision better than Vince McMahon or Triple H.

