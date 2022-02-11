Wardlow could be the 'next big thing' for AEW

When AEW strongman Wardlow drops an opponent with a power bomb, the match isn't over yet.

It's at that point where the fans start chanting for one more. And then another. And another, and so on. The reaction is amazing, especially after four or five of these backbreaking drops when Wardlow finally pins his opponent. The audience counts along for the 1-2-3.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

That's a great reaction if you're a babyface. It's an even more remarkable one if you're a heel. Despite the fact that the big man is part of The Pinnacle and affiliated with the despised MJF, he is a crowd favorite.

His connection with the crowd is why Wardlow is likely to turn on MJF soon and go on a big run in AEW

The AEW audience respects Wardlow's power, as it's few and far between in All Elite Wrestling to see a big man dominate like this. For a company that has been mostly built on smaller, high-flying wrestlers, Wardlow represents the absolute opposite of that. He's unique because he is high voltage. His style is simple, brutal and effective.

While the audience is certainly appreciative of the flipping and flying, there's no better asset in pro wrestling than pure power, and Wardlow has that in spades.

Because of the reaction of the AEW fans, it's pretty apparent that Wardlow will eventually get sick of MJF and turn on him. There has already been a lot of sympathy for him as he has been portrayed as being 'used' by Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He's been forced to humiliate himself by doing menial tasks.

When Wardlow finally does drop MJF, the reaction will be deafening. At that point, he could tear through the roster on his way to the AEW World Championship.

In a company that desperately needs more big men in the main event title picture, Wardlow is a perfect fit for one of those spots -- if he is pushed correctly. Tony Khan already has Lance Archer, Jake Hager and (now) Keith Lee in the fold. It's very conceivable that Wardlow could outshine all of them, considering he's only scratched the surface of what he can do.

Thanks to the organic reaction of the fans, expect Wardlow to turn babyface and go on a winning streak in 2022. He could very well be the biggest surprise we've seen come out of AEW so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think the future holds for Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling? Is he a future world champion? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku