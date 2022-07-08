Wardlow finally breaks silence following AEW TNT Championship win, former WWE superstar congratulates him

Brand-new AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has broken his silence following his title win over Scorpio Sky on the most recent episode of Dynamite, and a former WWE superstar has reacted to him.

"Mr. Mayhem" was victorious in a street fight against Sky, who was accompanied to the ring by his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page, Dan Lambert and a group of MMA fighters from American Top Team.

Outside of retweeting a few things posted by other accounts, the big man took to his own Twitter to thank everyone who supported him and watched him win his first AEW championship.

Wardlow @RealWardlow Last night was very special for many reasons. Simply, thank you Last night was very special for many reasons. Simply, thank you

Fans of the big man flocked to social media to congratulate him on his title win, with one of them being former WWE superstar and former ally of "Mr. Mayhem," Shawn Spears.

"You earned it." said @ShawnSpears

Spears hasn't been seen in AEW since he was defeated by the big man in a steel cage match on the final episode of Dynamite before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

What will the future bring to "Mr. Mayhem" now that he is the AEW TNT Champion? Only time will tell!

Shawn Spears wasn't the only former WWE superstar to congratulate Wardlow

It seemed as if a lot of the AEW roster were pleased to see Wardlow win the TNT Championship, as another man who congratulated the big man on his win was Andrade El Idolo. He tagged "Mr. Mayhem" in his own tweet which you can see here:

"Congratulations Boy @RealWardlow Keep going" said @AndradeElIdolo

Andrade has his own history with the TNT Championship, as he attempted to take the belt off of Sammy Guevara in early 2022. He challenged for the title on two occasions, losing to Guevara in singles competition and in a triple threat match that also included Darby Allin.

Now that the belt is away from Guevara, could fans potentially see El Idolo go after the TNT Championship for a third time this year? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see what happens with the title next!

