Wardlow retains the TNT Title against popular star on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1

Wardlow has made his first TNT Championship title defense against popular AEW star Orange Cassidy earlier on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

Mr. Mayhem became the new champion last week on Dynamite by beating Scorpio Sky. Meanwhile, Cassidy was announced as the first challenger by virtue of two straight television victories against Ethan Page on Dynamite and Tony Nese on Rampage.

In the opening moments, both men played mind games, with Freshly Squeezed even summoning Danhausen. Later on, they amped up the offense, starting with Wardlow going for the powerbomb, and Cassidy with Orange Punch and DDT, but both moves were countered.

As the match progressed, Mr. Mayhem hit a devastating F10 but Freshly Squeezed miraculously kicked out. The former tried the Powerbomb Symphony again but the latter broke free by doing the hurricanrana, tope suicida and sending the big man to the ring post.

Cassidy pulled out all the stops by executing a diving DDT, a Stundog Millionaire, another Orange Punch and a Beach Break slam to The WarDog, all for a near-fall.

In the end, Orange tried to hit one last Orange Punch, but Mr. Mayhem caught him with a powerbomb to successfully retain his TNT Championship. Afterward, both men showed respect to one another after an intense match-up.

With Cassidy behind him, it will be interesting to see what's next for Wardlow's TNT Title reign, especially who his next challenger might be.

