Wardlow's next TNT title defense announced for Dynamite this week; top AEW star set to return for first singles match in almost a year

TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title against this AEW star.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Oct 04, 2022 07:13 AM IST

On this week's anniversary special of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow will put his TNT Championship on the line against the recently-returned Brian Cage, who is set to wrestle his first singles match in almost a year.

Cage's last singles bout was on the October 8, 2021, Rampage episode, where he unsuccessfully challenged Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship in a Philadelphia street fight. Afterward, he disappeared from the company's programming and made several appearances in the indies and the newly rebooted Ring of Honor.

Meanwhile, Wardlow last defended his TNT Championship against Tony Nese on the September 7th episode of Dynamite. Since then, he has allied with Samoa Joe to combat Nese, Josh Woods, and 'Smart' Mark Sterling.

On Twitter, Mr. Mayhem made it clear to AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a challenger for his title who is "remotely close" to his level.

The executive obliged by announcing that Wardlow would defend his title in an open challenge against Cage, whom he has similar features, especially on the physicality aspect, on the anniversary special this Wednesday.

This Wednesday, October 5Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 3 Year Anniversary ShowLIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CTTNT Championship Open Challenge#MrMayhem @RealWardlow vs #TheMachine @briancagegmsiSee you all on Wednesday night to celebrate 3 great years of #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/Xyg9Bgv2K6

The Machine recently made his comeback on AEW television via the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Rampage: Grand Slam. He also had a successful outing on Dark: Elevation earlier when he beat Tracy Williams.

Fans questioned Tony Khan's decision to schedule the Brian Cage-Wardlow match on AEW Dynamite

However, the Twitter world wasn't pleased with AEW President Tony Khan's sudden booking of a TNT Championship match between Wardlow and Brian Cage.

Some of them liked the upcoming match but pointed out that there was no proper build-up.

@TonyKhan @AEW @TBSNetwork @RealWardlow @briancagegmsi @tntdrama @AEWonTV I like this but damn this should’ve had a build and story behind it
@TonyKhan @TBSNetwork @RealWardlow @briancagegmsi @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV So wardlow against a guy that most people forgot even works for the company cause he hasn’t been on tv in ages. I wonder who’s going to win this match 🙄🙄🙄. I’m an AEW fan but you gotta give wardlow a story line already

Meanwhile, this user lamented that the showdown between the two behemoths should've happened a long time ago. The netizen pleaded with the president to utilize The Machine for the foreseeable future.

@AllEliteChief @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork @RealWardlow @briancagegmsi @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV Should’ve happened a heck of a lot longer ago but I’m just glad he’s being used. Please TK in the future continue to use Brian Cage. Excellent talent and the fans want him. Can’t wait for Wednesday!

However, a couple of fans approved Khan's announcement, with some expressing their anticipation.

@ChrisLaRouche9 @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork @RealWardlow @briancagegmsi @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV This is what we have been waiting for LFG @RealWardlow you got this lad wolf Vs machine bring it on best match of the night I'm calling it now.
@TonyKhan Wooow!! What an aewsome news to start may day with! I just has opened my eyes from sleeping & this news! Tremendous news

The upcoming TNT Championship match between Cage and Wardlow will surely be a hard-hitting affair. Fans will have to watch the Dynamite anniversary special this Wednesday to see the massive collision go down.

Are you team Wardlow or team Brian Cage for the TNT Championship? Let us know your answers in the comments section.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

