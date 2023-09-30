Wardlow shares a five-word message amid his current AEW absence

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow broke his silence on social media after being away from the ring for over three months.

He was last seen in the ring on the first episode of AEW Collision on June 17, where he lost his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus after holding it for a while.

On Twitter, he replied to an account that said they miss Wardlow.

“I miss me too fr,” the former TNT Champ wrote.

Wardlow was on fire as the TNT Champion. He had great matches with the likes of MJF, CM Punk, Orange Cassidy, etc. He has been missing from action due to unknown circumstances, and his latest post on social media does not indicate when he might return.

Tony Khan speaks out on Wardlow’s AEW absence

Ever since Wardlow has been away from action, many fans have wondered when the Big Man will return.

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan was asked during the WrestleDream media scrum about Wardlow’s absence, and he had an interesting response.

Khan called him one of the greatest TNT Champions and said he was still very much in his plans.

“Wardlow is a great star for us. He’s been one of the greatest TNT Champions and a great star. I’m a very big fan of Wardlow and he will surely be back on AEW TV when the time is right and he’s still very much a part of what we’re doing here.” [H/T Fightful]

Wardlow was a fierce competitor who had the entire locker room on notice when he was going full swing. While it is unknown when he might return, it will be interesting to see how he will be used after his comeback and whom he might target.

When do you think Wardlow will return to action? Sound off in the comments section below.