Was AEW star MJF ever a part of WWE?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been one of the shining - and most annoying - stars of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. Still in his mid-twenties, he has a bright future ahead of him, and has earned the respect of peers.

Despite not winning any championship gold at AEW just yet, he has featured in some high-level feuds. His best, no doubt, has been with Chris Jericho, who essentially took him under his wing to deliver a grand storyline.

So has MJF ever been a part of WWE?

MJF has never been signed to WWE, but has appeared on-screen just the once. He appeared as one of the security guards leading Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2016. Joe shoved MJF as they were walking to the ring, as it appeared Friedman was walking too fast for Joe's liking.

MJF appeared on Rasslin' with Brandon Walker to discuss Roman Reigns' recent comments. Reigns had suggested that AEW was not competition for WWE:

"Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho [when SmackDown went head-to-head with AEW Rampage for thirty minutes on October 15], and Ruby Soho sucks, so I don’t know what to tell you. Yeah, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk sh*t about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out [the] product that is WWE, and again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure, if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality, I know that they’re all watching our stuff, and again, I cannot stress this enough, huge fan of Roman Reigns, think he’s great. I would love to work with him one day," said MJF. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Where did MJF compete before he joined AEW?

Also Read

Before signing for All Elite Wrestling, MJF performed on the independent wrestling scene for promotions such as AAW, CZW and Major League Wrestling. He became AAW Heritage Champion, CZW World Heavyweight Champion and MLW World Middleweight Champion.

He may not have won a title in All Elite Wrestling, but he is a two-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winn. It surely won't be long before MJF adds an AEW title to his resume.

Edited by Arjun