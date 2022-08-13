Was AEW owner Tony Khan ever interested in signing Brock Lesnar? 

All Elite Wrestling has acquired the services of many top ex-WWE performers over the years. But did Tony Khan ever intend to dub Brock Lesnar as All Elite?

For several years, Brock Lesnar has been the ultimate star attraction in the wrestling realm. Whether it was him breaking out on the scene in 2002 or wrestling Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar has always been a significant draw. Over the years, his star power kept augmenting despite performing on a limited schedule.

The AEW locker room has been getting more star-studded since its inception in 2019. World-class performers like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have done exceptionally well for AEW since their arrival.

However, the quest to add more legitimacy and star attraction has been ever-going for the Jacksonville-based promotion. But who can boast more legitimacy and draw viewers like The Beast Incarnate himself?

Renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter dissected this very question. According to the veteran, there were rumors about the former world champion signing with AEW. However, Meltzer highlighted that Lesnar's addition wouldn't make financial sense for the promotion as the latter is seemingly not a 'cost effective' performer.

Here's what Meltzer opined:

"While there were rumors of Lesnar and AEW, they never made sense to me as he’s not cost-effective given AEW’s revenues and he’s he’s not going to work enough dates in AEW to make it pay off past the initial shock value of him being there," said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar was allegedly brought back by WWE as a counter to AEW signing CM Punk

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 in a new avatar. He emerged to confront Roman Reigns, who had just outclassed John Cena in their world title match. Making an emphatic statement, The Beast made his intentions clear by decimating both men with vicious F5's.

It's noteworthy that CM Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021, the same time Lesnar returned to WWE. Reports suggested that the former Universal Champion was seemingly brought back as a reply to AEW signing CM Punk. It was also said the timing got Lesnar a better contract than expected.

Lesnar delivered a memorable performance in his recent outing at SummerSlam 2022. However, his loss to The Tribal Chief led to fans speculating about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

The pro-wrestling industry often witnesses the proverb ''never say never'' come true. Mr. Khan certainly has a wallet deep enough to hire Brock Lesnar if both parties intend to make the move. Will The Beast Incarnate ever make an appearance in AEW? Only time will tell.

