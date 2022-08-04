Was current AEW star Madison Rayne ever in WWE?

Former five-time TNA Knockout's Champion Madison Rayne is the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Her arrival was announced on August 3rd 2022 via a press release.

The 36-year old has been hired as a backstage coach to help the women's division improve, being able to give countless years of experience having wrestled with some of the top companies in the entire world.

AEW fans won't have to wait long to see what Rayne is all about, as she is scheduled to appear on the upcoming live episode of Rampage on August 5th, however her opponent has yet to be named.

Given that she has wrestled for the likes of TNA, ROH and at the "All In" event in 2018 that acted as a pre-cursor to AEW, some may wonder whether she has ever stepped foot in WWE. Well wonder no more.

The answer is yes, she has! She only made one appearance for WWE, but it was a rather notable one as one of the most high-profile names to enter the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Going under the name Ashley Rayne (Ashley being her real name), she was eliminated in the first round by current ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. Funnily enough, the tournament was won by current AEW top contender Toni Storm.

Madison Rayne will appear on a special edition of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation usually airs every Monday on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel, however, given the fact that this week's episode of Rampage is live, president Tony Khan has decided to treat fans with a special Thursday edition of the show, where Madison Rayne will appear.

She is scheduled to be on commentary for the match between Emi Sakura and former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. The show will also feature the first AEW appearance for Vance Warner ahead of his match with Jon Moxley, as well as the new team of Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

