WATCH: How Swerve Strickland Became One of AEW's Hottest Stars

Swerve Strickland had the opportunity to win the AEW World Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View in a Triple Threat Match against Samoa Joe and "Hangman" Adam Page. Swerve did not walk out as champion, but he certainly proved that he deserved to be in the main event more often.

After getting released from WWE, Swerve made his AEW debut at the Revolution 2022 Pay-Per-View and started a tag team run with Keith Lee. The duo even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship and had a very strong title reign together. However, they ultimately lost the titles to The Acclaimed, and Swerve embarked on a singles run in 2023.

Strickland then started his own group called the Mogul Embassy, becoming one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based company. AEW also booked him as a massive star. In 2023, he entered into a feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, and this transformed him into a main event star. Following this, the 33-year-old star shifted his focus to becoming the new AEW World Champion, and even though he did not win the title at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, fans still expect him to become a champion very soon.

Swerve's main event-caliber run has transformed him into a massive star and fans will definitely be waiting to see him win a top prize in the Tony Khan-led promotion.