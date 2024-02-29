WATCH: The EPIC career of Sting

Sting made a monumental move in his career by joining All Elite Wrestling in late 2020. He made his first appearance at AEW's 'Winter is Coming' event in December 2020, making a dramatic entrance to save Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Darby Allin in their battle against Team Taz. This unexpected appearance instantly created a buzz among fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating what could come from the wrestling legend. He then aligned himself with Darby and actively participated in storylines and matches, showcasing his enduring talent and charisma.

Sting's tenure in AEW wasn't solely about his in-ring performances; it was also about his lasting impact on the next generation of wrestlers. His mentorship of Darby Allin and his willingness to help younger talent demonstrated his dedication to the future of the industry. The Icon's presence in AEW served as a bridge between wrestling's storied past and its promising future, solidifying his status as one of the sport's most enduring and beloved figures.

Fast forward three years from his debut, and Sting is on the brink of his farewell match in AEW, set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against none other than The Young Bucks.

