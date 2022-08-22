Watch: TNT Champion Wardlow destroys long-time rival at a non-AEW event

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made an extremely rare appearance at an independent wrestling event over the weekend. He obliterated a man he has a very long history with.

Many AEW stars take advantage of the fact that they are allowed to work a select amount of non-AEW dates. The current TNT Champion, however, has refrained from working anywhere other than Tony Khan's promotion.

At a recent event for Revenge Pro Wrestling titled "Press Your Luck," The TNT Champion showed up to dismantle "The Man Dime" Elijah Dean. You can watch the footage caught by a fan down below:

"Mr. Mayhem" has faced Dean on several occasions over the years, with two of their matches on AEW TV. Their first contest in All Elite Wrestling came on the October 13th, 2020 edition of Dark, with the current TNT Champion winning in under two minutes.

Their second meeting came this year on the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Rampage. "Mr. Mayhem" destroyed Dean and his partner James Alexander in a two-on-one handicap match.

Wardlow could team up with his former Pinnacle teammates at All Out 2022

The road to All Out is quickly coming to an end, with the big event taking place on September 4t., Several high-profile matches are starting to take shape.

One of those matches looks to be the reunion of former Pinnacle members Wardlow and FTR. They have been challenged to a trios match by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

The TNT Champion already has a singles victory over Jay Lethal. However, the Indian giant Satnam Singh has dared "Mr. Mayhem" to powerbomb him. If he can, it will surely be one of the biggest powerbombs in the history of wrestling.

Edited by Ken Cameron