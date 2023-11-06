WATCH: Why AEW has a huge MJF problem

It's been almost a year since MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022, and it has been an entertaining title reign. He started his reign as a despicable villain, and now, he has completely embraced his new role as a face. He's successfully retained his championship against seasoned competitors such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe, while also taking on emerging talents like Ricky Starks.

However, many feel that AEW has struggled to make new, formidable stars capable of standing toe-to-toe with MJF. Wrestling promotions often need a diverse pool of talent to keep storylines fresh and engaging, and the shortage of opponents who can match MJF's caliber is a problem. AEW's creative team faces difficulties in booking compelling storylines and opponents for MJF. They need to strike a balance between showcasing MJF's strengths, while also giving other talents opportunities to shine. Finding suitable rivals who can both challenge and be challenged by MJF is an ongoing challenge.

