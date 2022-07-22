Were Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy in a relationship?

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy (now Buddy Matthews) both broke into WWE during 2013 and eventually found themselves in the same stable. But was there once something more than just friendship between the two?

Bliss began her stint with WWE as an unnamed ring announcer, and later made her in-ring debut on May 8, 2014. Meanwhile, Matthews first debuted as an in-ring talent and teamed up with Madman Fulton (fka Sawyer). Eventually, he teamed up with Wesley Blake and formed the Blake and Murphy tag team.

On the May 13th episode of NXT, the tandem assisted Alexa Bliss against Carmella, and the future RAW Women's Champion joined their team. While performing in the same group, Bliss and Matthews formed a real-life relationship and even got engaged. Unfortunately, the stars broke up in September 2018, but still remain friends today.

Alexa Bliss then began dating professional musician Ryan Cabrera in February 2020. The couple got engaged in November of that same year and recently tied the knot in April 2022. Matthews, on the other hand, has been linked with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

The former couple once owned a pet-pig together named Larry-Steve, who unfortunately passed away on May 25, 2021.

What have Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews been up to recently?

The former couple currently ply their trade in two different promotions as Matthews was released from WWE back in June 2021.

Alexa Bliss briefly teamed up with Bray Wyatt and adopted his gimmick before he too was released from WWE. The star maintained the gimmick before it was dropped, leading to a lengthy absence. Bliss recently returned to the company and has even captured the 24/7 Championship, however she lost the title to Doudrop almost immediately.

After some time on the Independent Circuit, Buddy Matthews was picked up by AEW and quickly debuted as the third member of The House of Black. Since then, the star has seemingly been able to wrestle the way he wants to, and has found some measure of success.

Unfortunately, while his booking has improved, he's currently out pf action while recovering from a shoulder injury.

