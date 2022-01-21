After an absence of almost three months to solve some personal issues, Jon Moxley returned to All Elite Wrestling on January 19. He appeared on Dynamite to a rapturous ovation from AEW fans who welcomed him back to the promotion.

In November 2021, Jon Moxley sent himself to an inpatient rehabilitation center to help with his battle with alcoholism. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed the news on social media, which saw an outpouring of support from fellow wrestlers and fans alike.

Prior to his absence, Moxley's last appearance for the company was in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on October 27, 2021. He defeated Ten, before being pulled from the tournament because of his admittance to the rehabilitation facility.

The former WWE Superstar's last official match, before returning in January 2022, was against Jimmy Jacobs on the independent scene for The Wrestling Revolver in an Iowa Street Fight.

Moxley's return was not without controversy. During his return promo in the ring, a fan made his voice heard and said something that caught the attention of the former AEW World Champion. So what did the AEW fan say to Jon Moxley on the January 19 episode of Dynamite?

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, the fan reportedly shouted:

"Get this drunken piece of trash out of the ring!"

Moxley responded by saying:

"Hey, go f**k yourself! Get that guy outta here, piece of s**t!"

The moment was captured live during the broadcast.

What did Eddie Kingston say to Jon Moxley before he entered rehab?

When the news broke about Moxley heading into a rehabilitation facility to battle his alcoholism head on, many wrestlers spoke out about the situation.

One man, in particular, Eddie Kingston, who himself has battled his own demons, revealed what he said to Moxley just before he entered rehab:

"I told Moxley before he went and did what he had to do, I told him, ‘man, none of this matters. The only thing that matters is your wife and your kid. I don’t even matter. You have to do this for them, and I’ve got your back regardless. Whether you go or not, I’m here,’ And he was like, ‘okay man.’ He’s very one-word answered with everybody." (h/t Sescoops)

All of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling are delighted to see Jon Moxley looking healthy and ready to get after it once again inside the ring! Welcome back, Jon.

