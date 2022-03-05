AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday, March 6, live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The event will air via Bleacher Report on the BR app in the United States and can be streamed live on FITE TV internationally.

The showcase will be All Elite Wrestling's first major pay-per-view of 2022, and will be the third Revolution event in the company's history. The first Revolution aired in 2020 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, while last year's took place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

As with all AEW pay-per-views, a pre-show - known as a buy-in - will take place directly before the event. The show will air for one hour before the pay-per-view starts in a bid to convince fans to purchase the main show. It will be broadcast for free on YouTube.

So what is the AEW Revolution 2022 buy-in match card?

QT Marshall will compete against rookie sensation Hook. The heat has been building between these two ever since Hook began demolishing Marshall's Factory students.

Meanwhile, Kris Statlander will take on Leyla Hirsch. What started cordially has gotten ugly lately, with Statlander even declaring that she understood why Leyla's parents gave her up for adoption.

There will also likely be backstage segments and video packages shown to preview the main card.

What matches are taking place on the AEW Revolution 2022 main card?

The fully announced card for AEW Revolution 2022 is set below:

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage OR Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future AEW TNT Championship match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a Three-Way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the AEW TBS Championship

A.H.F.O. (Andrade El Ídolo, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy) vs. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Sting

The buy-in will begin at 7pm EST/12am GMT and 5:30am IST, with the main broadcast airing at 8pm EST/1am GMT and 6:30 IST.

