What is the Face of the Revolution ladder match taking place at AEW Revolution 2022?

As is the case for any promotion, let alone AEW, a yearly tradition, can help sell marquee events before the card has even been announced. Wrestling fans need only look at the Royal Rumble for WWE as a prime example.

Likewise, AEW has looked to give each one of their flagship events its own identity. Fans can now expect a contentious match between potential future World Champions at Full Gear. In a similar sense Double or Nothing has become the home of the Stadium Stampede cinematic match and All Out has the Casino Battle Royale offering a title shot for its victor.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

What of Revolution? The upcoming event has its own familiar offering stemming from last year's show: the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The match features six competitors vying for a large brass ring that has often been synonymous with the pursuit of success. The "brass ring" guarantees a TNT Title shot for the victor.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

The inaugural Face of the Revolution was none other than the Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky, defeating former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo, Ethan Page and Max Caster.

Keith Lee made his AEW debut to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

The build to Revolution's Ladder Match first started following Isiah Kassidy's failed attempt at dethroning Sammy Guevara last week. It was announced after the impressive outing that Kassidy would have another bite of the cherry in the form of a qualifier match.

Unfortunately for Kassidy, he was forced to take a backseat in the pre-match hype as all eyes loomed on the identity of his challenger. Tony Khan had announced his opponent was a free agent signing with AEW.

That debut was in fact Keith Lee, the former NXT and NXT North American Champion who had been released from WWE last year. Lee is universally considered a mishandled prospect on WWE's part, considering his physical stature accompanied by deceptive agility.

Also Read Article Continues below

His return to the spotlight saw fans, both in attendance and on social media, explode into a frenzy. He defeated Kassidy to become the first competitor to earn a shot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. In any case, Keith Lee has to be considered a favorite to grab the brass ring.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh