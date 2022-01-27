What does AEW star Danhausen look like without makeup?

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Danhausen finally made his highly awaited debut for the promotion.

During the epic main event between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy, AEW's newest recruit made his way from underneath the ring, holding on to the other side of a steel chair pulled by Cole.

Courtesy of his incredible work on the independent circuit, the former FIP Florida Heritage Champion has already established quite the fan following over the years. With that being said, fans have often wondered what the new AEW star looks like without makeup?

In the past, Danhausen has been spotted without makeup. In a rare out-of-character interview with Chris Van Vliet, the new AEW star was seen without his usual face paint.

Check out the interview with Chris Van Vliet without his face paint:

Interestingly enough, before adapting to his current gimmick, Danhausen mostly competed on the independent circuit under his real name. Hence, by this point, a lot of fans have already seen what the new AEW star looks like without his face paint.

Here is an image of AEW's newest sensation without his makeup:

Here's how AEW's newest signee looks like without makeup

What could be in store for Danhausen in the coming few months in AEW?

AEW's newest signee could be set for a feud against top star Adam Cole going forward in the company. Cole lost his most recent Lights Out Unsanctioned Match against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, partly due to Danhausen's surprise interference.

Even though the new signee is expected to work as a comedy character in AEW, he could soon find himself in the ring with The Panama City Playboy.

The former Black Label Pro Tag Team Champion is also no stranger to the likes of MJF and members of The Gunn Club, as well. MJF and AEW's newest signee usually take shots at each other on Twitter and it could be interesting to see if the promotion decides to run an angle with the two at some point.

