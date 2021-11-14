What does Darby Allin's chest tattoo mean?

Darby Allin is one of the most popular young stars in AEW. Adored by fans, Allin has a unique persona that sets him apart. His appearance is one thing that makes him popular. Apart from the face paint, Allin's chest tattoo strikes out.

So, what does Darby Allin's chest tattoo means?

Darby has a chest tattoo that reads, Nothing’s over ’til you’re underground. The half-face painted star isn't afraid to bring out his past personal tragedies. Fans know about the death of Allin's uncle and how it impacted his life. That's the reason he paints half his face and has a chest tattoo related to it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Darby spoke about his chest tattoo and face paint. The Daredevil stated he is 50% dead inside because of his traumatic experience during the car crash, which he survived. However, his uncle died in that accident and, since then, Allin has wanted to live more than ever. The incident instilled a "never give up" attitude in him, and that's what his chest tattoo suggests:

“I paint my face because 50 percent of me is dead inside, When I was five, my uncle was driving drunk. I was in the car with him. We crashed and he passed away. That’s why I have this ‘Nothing’s over ’til you’re underground’ tattoo on my chest."

Darby Allin lost to MJF at AEW Full Gear 2021

A lot of hype was built up around the AEW bout between Darby Allin and MJF. Fans were excited to see the battle at Full Gear. MJF, the ultimate heel, was booed coming into the match as fans vigorously cheered for Darby.

The match lived up to the hype. In the end, MJF picked up the win by striking Allin with his diamond ring when the referee was distracted. A defeat for Allin won't affect his current momentum due to the way the match ended. On the other hand, MJF will benefit enormously from this win.

