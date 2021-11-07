What does AEW star Sting look like without his face paint?

AEW star Sting is an icon of wrestling and is adored by fans worldwide. One of his iconic symbols is his white face paint. Fans can't think of Sting without it.

Let's also take a look at what Sting looks like without his face paint.

When Sting doesn't wear his face paint, he's often seen wearing sunglasses. Here is a picture of Sting without his makeup.

The former WWE superstar, in an interview with Bleacher Report, opened up about when and why he started wearing face paint to the ring.

Sting said most of the credit for his decision to wear face paint should go to wrestling legend Scott Hall. He pointed out that initially it was Hall and Nash who came up with the idea of showing cool vignettes which were dark and dirty. In the end, the vignettes and the makeup all became iconic for the Wrestling Legend.

“I would have to give most of that credit to Scott Hall. We were in Casper, Wyoming at a hotel. I was having breakfast, and he was there with Eric Bischoff talking about things. Hall and Nash had created some cool vignettes that were going to air with the black and white. It was mysterious. Fans were starting to boo Hogan, and the business was changing," said Sting.

"They wanted something dark and dirty. I thought my character had to change before fans started sticking their finger down their throat. I was trying to figure out what to do and Hall says, ‘You know what you should do? Get a trench coat, man. Paint your face white. Put some black around your eyes. Something mysterious. That’s what I would do, man," added Sting.

The Vigilante has been active for around more than three decades. Even after being 62 years old, it doesn't look like Sting sill stop anytime soon.

WCW legend Konnan criticizes AEW for not properly utilizing Sting

Wrestling veteran Konan recently criticized AEW's booking of CM Punk and Sting. Konnan stated that AEW is still going with the love fest of Punk, which was similar to Sting's early weeks on AEW. However, he questioned what the promotion has done to The Vigilante since that debut, and worries the same will happen to Punk.

"They hadn't seen him in seven years, and there's a love fest going on. So I cut him a little slack, just like Sting. The first time he came out, they didn't do sh*t with them, but that's cool. It's his first time, right? What have you done with Sting and Punk since?" said Konan.

Fans are hoping to see Sting make an appearance on AEW Full Gear 2021. His disciple Darby Allin will face MJF. An appearance from the iconic superstar will be good storytelling as MJF attacked the legend just weeks ago.

