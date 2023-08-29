What is AEW WrestleDream? Everything you need to know about Tony Khan's announcement

Tony Khan is fresh off the success of AEW All In and is gearing up for his show in September, All Out. Even as he's doing that, Khan has announced a brand new pay-per-view – WrestleDream.

He made the announcement at the media scrum after AEW All In. The promotion currently has four major PPVs throughout the year – All Out, Double or Nothing, Full Gear, and Revolution.

All Out is set for September, Full Gear normally takes place in November, and Double or Nothing usually goes live in May. So, this show will fill the gap for AEW between September and November.

Here's a list of details that are available about Tony Khan's latest project:

WrestleDream will take place on October 1

Khan has announced that the new pay-per-view will take place on October 1, the death anniversary of the late, great Antonio Inoki.

The pay-per-view will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

The pay-per-view will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which is also the venue for AEW Collision on September 30 and has a capacity close to 18000.

WrestleDream might have NJPW wrestlers

There's no confirmation as yet, but Khan did say that he would try to get some of the NPJW wrestlers for the matches. AEW has a healthy relationship with the Japanese promotion and has worked with them for their Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

WrestleDream will not beat AEW All In's numbers

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium opened to a thunderous response and sold more than 81000 seats to become one of the biggest pay-per-view events in pro wrestling history.

The event saw title changes and matches with some violent spots. The Stadium Stampede match was one of the most thrilling matches wrestling fans have experienced. With a small venue, though, this newly announced pay-per-view will not beat All In's numbers.

What do you think about WrestleDream, Tony Khan's newest pay-per-view? Tell us in the comments section below.

