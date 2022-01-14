Brody King made his AEW debut and aligned himself with his friend Malakai Black on the January 12, 2022 episode of Dynamite. King has now become the second member of Black's faction, The House of Black.

The AEW Twitter account confirmed that the wrestler had signed with the company after the show on Wednesday. King and Black are currently the PWG Tag Team Champions in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, so their on-screen pairing in AEW seems like the perfect fit.

King debuted in 2015 and has worked his entire career on the independent scene. He has had stints with promotions such as Major League Wrestling, NJPW, GCW and the National Wrestling Alliance. In the latter, he won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with PCO.

Outside of professional wrestling, Brody is a budding musician and has a huge passion for the art. He is even a part of a band.

So what band is AEW star Brody King part of?

Brody is the lead vocalist of the band God's Hate. The band has been described by the New Echo as a "hell-fire metallic hardcore band."

In an interview with the New Echo, King discussed a crazy memory he had from one of his band's shows:

"A couple of years ago we were on tour with Terror and we played a pizza parlor in Louisville called Spinelli’s, the restaurant is like a long hallway when God’s Hate played the place was packed and I demanded that they turn all the lights off except for this weird red light in the corner. The next 20 minutes was an absolute warzone and one of my favorite God’s Hate sets ever." (h/t New Echo)

Where has Brody King ranked in the past on Pro Wrestling Illusrated's 500 list?

Brody's highest position on the annual PWI 500 list came in 2019 when he was ranked in 79th position out of 500 hundred wrestlers.

In 2020, he dropped dramatically to 197th position, before moving back up the rankings in 2021 to 108th position.

Now that Brody has signed for AEW, his stock will certainly rise and we can expect to see him move even higher over the next twelve months.

